Will Evander Kane Score a Goal Against the Devils on December 21?
Will Evander Kane light the lamp when the Edmonton Oilers take on the New Jersey Devils on Thursday at 7:30 PM ET? In the article below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to know before betting any props.
Will Evander Kane score a goal against the Devils?
Odds to score a goal this game: +200 (Bet $10 to win $20.00 if he scores a goal)
Kane stats and insights
- Kane has scored in 10 of 29 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
- He has scored one goal versus the Devils this season in one game (three shots).
- On the power play he has two goals, plus two assists.
- He has a 13.5% shooting percentage, attempting 3.1 shots per game.
Devils defensive stats
- The Devils have given up 106 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 25th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Devils have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 17.4 hits and 11.9 blocked shots per game.
Kane recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/19/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|19:02
|Away
|L 3-1
|12/16/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|17:53
|Home
|L 5-1
|12/14/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|17:37
|Home
|L 7-4
|12/12/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|15:34
|Home
|W 4-1
|12/10/2023
|Devils
|2
|1
|1
|16:57
|Home
|W 4-1
|12/8/2023
|Wild
|0
|0
|0
|15:29
|Home
|W 4-3
|12/6/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|16:10
|Home
|W 6-1
|11/30/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|17:56
|Away
|W 3-1
|11/28/2023
|Golden Knights
|1
|1
|0
|19:48
|Home
|W 5-4 SO
|11/26/2023
|Ducks
|2
|1
|1
|18:47
|Home
|W 8-2
Oilers vs. Devils game info
- Game Day: Thursday, December 21, 2023
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu
