Evander Kane will be among those on the ice Thursday when his Edmonton Oilers meet the New Jersey Devils at Prudential Center. Prop bets for Kane in that upcoming Oilers-Devils game are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Evander Kane vs. Devils Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -128)

0.5 points (Over odds: -128) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +200)

Oilers vs Devils Game Info

Kane Season Stats Insights

Kane's plus-minus rating this season, in 18:04 per game on the ice, is -7.

In 10 of 29 games this year, Kane has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

In 13 of 29 games this year, Kane has recorded a point, and six of those games included multiple points.

In eight of 29 games this season, Kane has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

The implied probability that Kane goes over his points prop total is 56.1%, based on the odds.

There is a 33.3% chance of Kane having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Kane Stats vs. the Devils

The Devils are 25th in goals allowed, giving up 106 total goals (3.5 per game) in the league.

The team has the league's 17th-ranked goal differential (-3).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New Jersey 29 Games 2 21 Points 2 12 Goals 1 9 Assists 1

