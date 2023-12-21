Will Fabian Zetterlund Score a Goal Against the Coyotes on December 21?
The San Jose Sharks' upcoming contest against the Arizona Coyotes is slated for Thursday at 10:30 PM ET. Will Fabian Zetterlund score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.
Will Fabian Zetterlund score a goal against the Coyotes?
Odds to score a goal this game: +250 (Bet $10 to win $25.00 if he scores a goal)
Zetterlund stats and insights
- Zetterlund has scored in eight of 32 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has not scored versus the Coyotes this season in one game (one shot).
- On the power play, Zetterlund has accumulated two goals and two assists.
- He takes 2.3 shots per game, and converts 11.0% of them.
Coyotes defensive stats
- The Coyotes are 11th in goals allowed, giving up 89 total goals (2.9 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Coyotes have shut out opponents four times. They are averaging 16.8 hits and 15.5 blocked shots per game.
Zetterlund recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/19/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|18:53
|Home
|L 4-1
|12/17/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|19:37
|Away
|L 6-2
|12/15/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|20:10
|Away
|L 1-0
|12/12/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|19:43
|Home
|W 2-1
|12/10/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|24:25
|Away
|L 5-4 SO
|12/7/2023
|Red Wings
|2
|1
|1
|19:00
|Away
|W 6-5 OT
|12/5/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|22:40
|Away
|W 5-4 OT
|12/3/2023
|Rangers
|1
|1
|0
|17:57
|Away
|L 6-5
|12/1/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|20:47
|Away
|W 6-3
|11/30/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|18:47
|Away
|L 3-0
Sharks vs. Coyotes game info
- Game Day: Thursday, December 21, 2023
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu
