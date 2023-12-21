The San Jose Sharks' upcoming contest against the Arizona Coyotes is slated for Thursday at 10:30 PM ET. Will Fabian Zetterlund score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Fabian Zetterlund score a goal against the Coyotes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +250 (Bet $10 to win $25.00 if he scores a goal)

Zetterlund stats and insights

Zetterlund has scored in eight of 32 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not scored versus the Coyotes this season in one game (one shot).

On the power play, Zetterlund has accumulated two goals and two assists.

He takes 2.3 shots per game, and converts 11.0% of them.

Coyotes defensive stats

The Coyotes are 11th in goals allowed, giving up 89 total goals (2.9 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Coyotes have shut out opponents four times. They are averaging 16.8 hits and 15.5 blocked shots per game.

Zetterlund recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/19/2023 Kings 0 0 0 18:53 Home L 4-1 12/17/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 19:37 Away L 6-2 12/15/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 20:10 Away L 1-0 12/12/2023 Jets 0 0 0 19:43 Home W 2-1 12/10/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 24:25 Away L 5-4 SO 12/7/2023 Red Wings 2 1 1 19:00 Away W 6-5 OT 12/5/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 22:40 Away W 5-4 OT 12/3/2023 Rangers 1 1 0 17:57 Away L 6-5 12/1/2023 Devils 0 0 0 20:47 Away W 6-3 11/30/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 18:47 Away L 3-0

Sharks vs. Coyotes game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Thursday, December 21, 2023 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

