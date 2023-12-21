Fabian Zetterlund and the San Jose Sharks will meet the Arizona Coyotes at 10:30 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023. Looking to bet on Zetterlund's props versus the Coyotes? Scroll down for stats and information.

Fabian Zetterlund vs. Coyotes Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -110)

0.5 points (Over odds: -110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +195)

Zetterlund Season Stats Insights

In 32 games this season, Zetterlund has a plus-minus of -12, while averaging 17:55 on the ice per game.

Zetterlund has a goal in eight games this year through 32 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Zetterlund has a point in nine games this season (out of 32), including multiple points three times.

Zetterlund has an assist in four of 32 games this year, but has not recorded two or more in a game so far.

The implied probability that Zetterlund goes over his points over/under is 52.4%, based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Zetterlund has an implied probability of 33.9% of going over his assist prop bet.

Zetterlund Stats vs. the Coyotes

On the defensive side, the Coyotes are conceding 89 total goals (2.9 per game) which ranks 11th in the NHL.

The team's +6 goal differential ranks 13th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Arizona 32 Games 3 12 Points 1 8 Goals 0 4 Assists 1

