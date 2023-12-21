Will Garnet Hathaway Score a Goal Against the Predators on December 21?
Can we expect Garnet Hathaway scoring a goal when the Philadelphia Flyers take on the Nashville Predators at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday? To assist you with your wagers, take a look at the numbers and insights below.
Will Garnet Hathaway score a goal against the Predators?
Odds to score a goal this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a goal)
Hathaway stats and insights
- Hathaway has scored in two of 31 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- In one game versus the Predators this season, he has taken one shot, but has not scored a goal.
- Hathaway has zero points on the power play.
- He takes 0.9 shots per game, and converts 7.4% of them.
Predators defensive stats
- The Predators have conceded 99 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 17th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Predators have shut out opponents once while averaging 22 hits and 14.8 blocked shots per game.
Hathaway recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/19/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|12:31
|Away
|W 3-2 OT
|12/16/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|12:14
|Home
|W 1-0
|12/14/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|10:53
|Home
|W 4-3 SO
|12/12/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|9:57
|Away
|L 3-2 OT
|12/9/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|10:08
|Away
|W 5-2
|12/7/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|11:31
|Away
|W 4-1
|12/4/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|8:28
|Home
|W 2-1 OT
|12/2/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|11:28
|Away
|W 4-3 SO
|11/30/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|3:52
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|11/28/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|12:58
|Home
|L 4-1
Flyers vs. Predators game info
- Game Day: Thursday, December 21, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH, BSSO, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
