For those looking to place a bet on the upcoming battle between the San Jose Sharks and the Arizona Coyotes on Thursday at 10:30 PM ET, is Givani Smith a player who is likely find the back of the net? We dissect all the stats in the article below.

Will Givani Smith score a goal against the Coyotes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +900 (Bet $10 to win $90.00 if he scores a goal)

Smith stats and insights

In one of 25 games this season, Smith scored -- and it was just the one goal.

He has attempted two shots in one game versus the Coyotes this season, but has not scored.

Smith has no points on the power play.

He has a 3.7% shooting percentage, attempting 0.8 shots per game.

Coyotes defensive stats

The Coyotes have conceded 89 goals in total (2.9 per game), which ranks 11th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Coyotes have shut out opponents four times. They are averaging 16.8 hits and 15.5 blocked shots per game.

Smith recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/15/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 7:53 Away L 1-0 12/10/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 5:03 Away L 5-4 SO 12/3/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 7:46 Away L 6-5 12/1/2023 Devils 0 0 0 4:58 Away W 6-3 11/30/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 2:59 Away L 3-0 11/27/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 8:15 Home W 2-1 11/25/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 7:28 Home W 4-3 11/24/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 6:54 Home L 3-2 SO 11/22/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 8:55 Away L 7-1 11/20/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 7:33 Away L 3-1

Sharks vs. Coyotes game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Thursday, December 21, 2023 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

ESPN+ and Hulu Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

