Can we count on Henri Jokiharju scoring a goal when the Buffalo Sabres face off with the Toronto Maple Leafs at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday? To assist you with your bets, take a look at the stats and trends below.

Will Henri Jokiharju score a goal against the Maple Leafs?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1300 (Bet $10 to win $130.00 if he scores a goal)

Jokiharju stats and insights

  • Jokiharju has scored in two of 30 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • In one game against the Maple Leafs this season, he has taken two shots, but has not scored a goal.
  • Jokiharju has no points on the power play.
  • Jokiharju averages 0.8 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 7.7%.

Maple Leafs defensive stats

  • The Maple Leafs are 13th in goals allowed, giving up 94 total goals (3.2 per game) in the league.
  • So far this season, the Maple Leafs have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 21 hits and 17.2 blocked shots per game.

Jokiharju recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/19/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 16:38 Home L 9-4
12/16/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 14:56 Away L 2-0
12/15/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 18:43 Away W 5-2
12/13/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 19:50 Away L 5-1
12/11/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 21:55 Home W 5-2
12/9/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 20:46 Home L 3-2 SO
12/7/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 17:46 Away W 3-1
12/5/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 20:13 Home L 5-3
12/3/2023 Predators 0 0 0 22:52 Home L 2-1
12/2/2023 Hurricanes 1 0 1 17:28 Away L 6-2

Sabres vs. Maple Leafs game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, December 21, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: MSG-B and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

