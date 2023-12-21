Will Henry Thrun Score a Goal Against the Coyotes on December 21?
When the San Jose Sharks square off against the Arizona Coyotes on Thursday at 10:30 PM ET, will Henry Thrun score a goal? Below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any player prop bets.
Will Henry Thrun score a goal against the Coyotes?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1800 (Bet $10 to win $180.00 if he scores a goal)
Thrun stats and insights
- Thrun is yet to score through seven games this season.
- In one game against the Coyotes this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken two of them.
- He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
Coyotes defensive stats
- The Coyotes are 11th in goals allowed, giving up 89 total goals (2.9 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Coyotes have shut out opponents four times while averaging 16.8 hits and 15.5 blocked shots per game.
Sharks vs. Coyotes game info
- Game Day: Thursday, December 21, 2023
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
