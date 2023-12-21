When the San Jose Sharks square off against the Arizona Coyotes on Thursday at 10:30 PM ET, will Henry Thrun score a goal? Below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any player prop bets.

Will Henry Thrun score a goal against the Coyotes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1800 (Bet $10 to win $180.00 if he scores a goal)

Thrun stats and insights

Thrun is yet to score through seven games this season.

In one game against the Coyotes this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken two of them.

He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

Coyotes defensive stats

The Coyotes are 11th in goals allowed, giving up 89 total goals (2.9 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Coyotes have shut out opponents four times while averaging 16.8 hits and 15.5 blocked shots per game.

Sharks vs. Coyotes game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 21, 2023

