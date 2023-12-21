For those looking to place a bet on the upcoming battle between the New Jersey Devils and the Edmonton Oilers on Thursday at 7:30 PM ET, is Jack Hughes a player who is likely light the lamp? We dissect all the stats in the article below.

Will Jack Hughes score a goal against the Oilers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +130 (Bet $10 to win $13.00 if he scores a goal)

Hughes stats and insights

  • In 10 of 25 games this season, Hughes has scored -- and three times he scored multiple goals.
  • He has not scored versus the Oilers this season in one game (five shots).
  • On the power play he has four goals, plus 13 assists.
  • He has a 12.1% shooting percentage, attempting 3.9 shots per game.

Oilers defensive stats

  • The Oilers have given up 100 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 18th in the NHL in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Oilers have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 20.2 hits and 13.2 blocked shots per game.

Hughes recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/19/2023 Flyers 1 0 1 22:16 Home L 3-2 OT
12/17/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 22:23 Home L 5-1
12/16/2023 Blue Jackets 3 3 0 15:44 Away W 6-3
12/13/2023 Bruins 1 1 0 21:11 Home W 2-1 OT
12/10/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 21:44 Away L 4-1
12/9/2023 Flames 0 0 0 19:37 Away W 4-2
12/7/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 19:02 Away W 2-1
12/5/2023 Canucks 3 1 2 18:32 Away W 6-5
12/1/2023 Sharks 1 1 0 27:16 Home L 6-3
11/30/2023 Flyers 3 1 2 23:29 Away W 4-3 OT

Devils vs. Oilers game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, December 21, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

