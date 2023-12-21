The New Jersey Devils, Jack Hughes among them, face the Edmonton Oilers on Thursday at 7:30 PM ET, at Prudential Center. Prop bets for Hughes in that upcoming Devils-Oilers matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Jack Hughes vs. Oilers Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +115)

1.5 points (Over odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -161)

Devils vs Oilers Game Info

Hughes Season Stats Insights

In 25 games this season, Hughes has averaged 17:22 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of -2.

Hughes has a goal in 10 games this year out of 25 games played, including multiple goals three times.

Hughes has a point in 17 games this season (out of 25), including multiple points 11 times.

Hughes has an assist in 12 of 25 games played this season, including multiple assists eight times.

Hughes' implied probability to go over his point total is 46.5% based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Hughes has an implied probability of 61.7% of going over his assist prop bet.

Hughes Stats vs. the Oilers

The Oilers have given up 100 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 18th in the league in goals allowed.

The team has the league's 17th-ranked goal differential (-3).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Edmonton 25 Games 3 38 Points 2 14 Goals 0 24 Assists 2

