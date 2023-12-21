Jack Hughes Game Preview: Devils vs. Oilers - December 21
The New Jersey Devils, Jack Hughes among them, face the Edmonton Oilers on Thursday at 7:30 PM ET, at Prudential Center. Prop bets for Hughes in that upcoming Devils-Oilers matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you.
Jack Hughes vs. Oilers Game Info & Odds
- When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +115)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -161)
Devils vs Oilers Game Info
|Devils vs Oilers Odds/Over/Under
|Devils vs Oilers Prediction
|Devils vs Oilers Betting Trends & Stats
|Devils vs Oilers Player Props
Hughes Season Stats Insights
- In 25 games this season, Hughes has averaged 17:22 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of -2.
- Hughes has a goal in 10 games this year out of 25 games played, including multiple goals three times.
- Hughes has a point in 17 games this season (out of 25), including multiple points 11 times.
- Hughes has an assist in 12 of 25 games played this season, including multiple assists eight times.
- Hughes' implied probability to go over his point total is 46.5% based on the odds.
- Given his moneyline odds, Hughes has an implied probability of 61.7% of going over his assist prop bet.
Hughes Stats vs. the Oilers
- The Oilers have given up 100 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 18th in the league in goals allowed.
- The team has the league's 17th-ranked goal differential (-3).
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. Edmonton
|25
|Games
|3
|38
|Points
|2
|14
|Goals
|0
|24
|Assists
|2
