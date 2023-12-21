Should you wager on Jack Quinn to light the lamp when the Buffalo Sabres and the Toronto Maple Leafs face off on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before putting any money down.

Will Jack Quinn score a goal against the Maple Leafs?

Odds to score a goal this game: +390 (Bet $10 to win $39.00 if he scores a goal)

Quinn 2022-23 stats and insights

In 12 of 75 games last season, Quinn scored -- including two games with multiple goals.

He took five shots in three games against the Maple Leafs last season, and scored two goals.

Quinn posted one goal and five assists on the power play.

Quinn averaged 1.6 shots per game while posting a shooting percentage of 11.1%.

Maple Leafs 2022-23 defensive stats

The Maple Leafs allowed 220 total goals (2.7 per game), the seventh-fewest in league play.

The Maple Leafs shut out opponents five times last season. They averaged 21.6 hits and 14.8 blocked shots per game.

Sabres vs. Maple Leafs game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Thursday, December 21, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG-B and ESPN+

TV Channel: MSG-B and ESPN+

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.