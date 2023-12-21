The San Jose Sharks' upcoming game versus the Arizona Coyotes is set for Thursday at 10:30 PM ET. Will Jacob MacDonald find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Jacob MacDonald score a goal against the Coyotes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

MacDonald stats and insights

MacDonald has scored in four of 15 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

In one game versus the Coyotes this season, he has taken zero shots, but has not scored a goal.

On the power play, MacDonald has accumulated three goals and one assist.

MacDonald averages 1.4 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 19.2%.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Coyotes defensive stats

The Coyotes are 11th in goals allowed, conceding 89 total goals (2.9 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Coyotes have shut out opponents four times while averaging 16.8 hits and 15.5 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

MacDonald recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/19/2023 Kings 1 1 0 16:11 Home L 4-1 12/17/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 0:43 Away L 6-2 12/10/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 14:52 Away L 5-4 SO 12/7/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 9:48 Away W 6-5 OT 12/5/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 11:49 Away W 5-4 OT 12/3/2023 Rangers 1 1 0 10:01 Away L 6-5 12/1/2023 Devils 2 2 0 12:06 Away W 6-3 11/30/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 11:30 Away L 3-0 11/27/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 12:57 Home W 2-1 11/25/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 11:18 Home W 4-3

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Sharks vs. Coyotes game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Thursday, December 21, 2023 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

ESPN+ and Hulu Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.