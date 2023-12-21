The San Jose Sharks' upcoming game versus the Arizona Coyotes is set for Thursday at 10:30 PM ET. Will Jacob MacDonald find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Jacob MacDonald score a goal against the Coyotes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)

MacDonald stats and insights

  • MacDonald has scored in four of 15 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
  • In one game versus the Coyotes this season, he has taken zero shots, but has not scored a goal.
  • On the power play, MacDonald has accumulated three goals and one assist.
  • MacDonald averages 1.4 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 19.2%.

Coyotes defensive stats

  • The Coyotes are 11th in goals allowed, conceding 89 total goals (2.9 per game) in the league.
  • So far this season, the Coyotes have shut out opponents four times while averaging 16.8 hits and 15.5 blocked shots per game.

MacDonald recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/19/2023 Kings 1 1 0 16:11 Home L 4-1
12/17/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 0:43 Away L 6-2
12/10/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 14:52 Away L 5-4 SO
12/7/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 9:48 Away W 6-5 OT
12/5/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 11:49 Away W 5-4 OT
12/3/2023 Rangers 1 1 0 10:01 Away L 6-5
12/1/2023 Devils 2 2 0 12:06 Away W 6-3
11/30/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 11:30 Away L 3-0
11/27/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 12:57 Home W 2-1
11/25/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 11:18 Home W 4-3

Sharks vs. Coyotes game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, December 21, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

