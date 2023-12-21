On Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, the Toronto Maple Leafs go head to head against the Buffalo Sabres. Is Jake McCabe going to score a goal in this contest? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Jake McCabe score a goal against the Sabres?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1500 (Bet $10 to win $150.00 if he scores a goal)

McCabe stats and insights

In one of 23 games this season, McCabe scored -- and it was just the one goal.

In one game versus the Sabres this season, he has attempted zero shots, but has not scored a goal.

He has scored one goal, but has no assists, on the power play.

McCabe averages 0.9 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 4.0%.

Sabres defensive stats

The Sabres have conceded 113 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 29th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Sabres have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 15.9 hits and 15.2 blocked shots per game.

McCabe recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/19/2023 Rangers 1 0 1 20:41 Home L 5-2 12/16/2023 Penguins 1 0 1 18:57 Home W 7-0 12/14/2023 Blue Jackets 1 1 0 24:02 Home L 6-5 OT 12/12/2023 Rangers 1 0 1 20:50 Away W 7-3 12/11/2023 Islanders 1 0 1 19:53 Away L 4-3 OT 12/9/2023 Predators 0 0 0 16:15 Home W 4-0 12/7/2023 Senators 2 0 2 25:08 Away W 4-3 12/2/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 23:03 Home L 4-3 OT 11/30/2023 Kraken 1 0 1 24:16 Home W 4-3 SO 11/28/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 21:26 Home W 2-1 SO

Maple Leafs vs. Sabres game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Thursday, December 21, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG-B and ESPN+

MSG-B and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

