The New Jersey Devils, including Jesper Bratt, will be on the ice Thursday at 7:30 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Edmonton Oilers. Looking to bet on Bratt's props versus the Oilers? Scroll down for stats and information.

Jesper Bratt vs. Oilers Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -238)

0.5 points (Over odds: -238) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -125)

Devils vs Oilers Game Info

Bratt Season Stats Insights

In 30 games this season, Bratt has averaged 19:09 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of -2.

In 10 of 30 games this year, Bratt has scored a goal, with three of those games resulting in multiple goals.

In 21 of 30 games this season, Bratt has recorded a point, and 10 of those games included multiple points.

In 17 of 30 games this season, Bratt has registered an assist, and in four of those matches recorded two or more.

Bratt's implied probability to go over his point total is 70.4% based on the odds.

The implied probability of Bratt going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 55.6%.

Bratt Stats vs. the Oilers

On defense, the Oilers are giving up 100 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 18th in the NHL.

The team has the league's 17th-ranked goal differential (-3).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Edmonton 30 Games 3 37 Points 4 13 Goals 3 24 Assists 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.