Will Joel Farabee Score a Goal Against the Predators on December 21?
Should you bet on Joel Farabee to find the back of the net when the Philadelphia Flyers and the Nashville Predators meet up on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before putting any money down.
Will Joel Farabee score a goal against the Predators?
Odds to score a goal this game: +310 (Bet $10 to win $31.00 if he scores a goal)
Farabee stats and insights
- In 11 of 31 games this season, Farabee has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- In one game versus the Predators this season, he has attempted three shots, but has not scored a goal.
- He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
- He has a 15.7% shooting percentage, attempting 2.3 shots per game.
Predators defensive stats
- The Predators have conceded 99 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 17th in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Predators have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 22 hits and 14.8 blocked shots per game.
Farabee recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/19/2023
|Devils
|1
|0
|1
|17:34
|Away
|W 3-2 OT
|12/16/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|14:16
|Home
|W 1-0
|12/14/2023
|Capitals
|1
|1
|0
|16:40
|Home
|W 4-3 SO
|12/12/2023
|Predators
|1
|0
|1
|16:19
|Away
|L 3-2 OT
|12/9/2023
|Avalanche
|1
|1
|0
|13:53
|Away
|W 5-2
|12/7/2023
|Coyotes
|1
|1
|0
|14:17
|Away
|W 4-1
|12/4/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|14:43
|Home
|W 2-1 OT
|12/2/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|15:06
|Away
|W 4-3 SO
|11/30/2023
|Devils
|0
|0
|0
|0:56
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|11/28/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|14:13
|Home
|L 4-1
Flyers vs. Predators game info
- Game Day: Thursday, December 21, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH, BSSO, and ESPN+
