Should you bet on Joel Farabee to find the back of the net when the Philadelphia Flyers and the Nashville Predators meet up on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before putting any money down.

Will Joel Farabee score a goal against the Predators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +310 (Bet $10 to win $31.00 if he scores a goal)

Farabee stats and insights

In 11 of 31 games this season, Farabee has scored -- but just one goal each time.

In one game versus the Predators this season, he has attempted three shots, but has not scored a goal.

He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

He has a 15.7% shooting percentage, attempting 2.3 shots per game.

Predators defensive stats

The Predators have conceded 99 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 17th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Predators have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 22 hits and 14.8 blocked shots per game.

Farabee recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/19/2023 Devils 1 0 1 17:34 Away W 3-2 OT 12/16/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 14:16 Home W 1-0 12/14/2023 Capitals 1 1 0 16:40 Home W 4-3 SO 12/12/2023 Predators 1 0 1 16:19 Away L 3-2 OT 12/9/2023 Avalanche 1 1 0 13:53 Away W 5-2 12/7/2023 Coyotes 1 1 0 14:17 Away W 4-1 12/4/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 14:43 Home W 2-1 OT 12/2/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 15:06 Away W 4-3 SO 11/30/2023 Devils 0 0 0 0:56 Home L 4-3 OT 11/28/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 14:13 Home L 4-1

Flyers vs. Predators game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Thursday, December 21, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-PH, BSSO, and ESPN+

TV Channel: NBCS-PH, BSSO, and ESPN+

