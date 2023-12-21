Joel Farabee and the Philadelphia Flyers will play the Nashville Predators at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023. Considering a wager on Farabee? We have numbers and figures to assist you.

Joel Farabee vs. Predators Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-PH, BSSO, and ESPN+

NBCS-PH, BSSO, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +125)

0.5 points (Over odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +230)

Farabee Season Stats Insights

Farabee's plus-minus this season, in 14:56 per game on the ice, is +7.

Farabee has a goal in 11 games this season through 31 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Farabee has a point in 17 of 31 games this season, with multiple points in three of them.

In seven of 31 games this season, Farabee has had an assist, including two games with multiple assists.

Farabee has an implied probability of 44.4% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

There is a 30.3% chance of Farabee having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Farabee Stats vs. the Predators

On defense, the Predators are allowing 99 total goals (3.1 per game) which ranks 17th in the NHL.

The team's +1 goal differential ranks 16th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Nashville 31 Games 3 20 Points 5 11 Goals 1 9 Assists 4

