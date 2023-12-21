Should you bet on John-Jason Peterka to find the back of the net when the Buffalo Sabres and the Toronto Maple Leafs meet up on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before putting any money down.

Will John-Jason Peterka score a goal against the Maple Leafs?

Odds to score a goal this game: +290 (Bet $10 to win $29.00 if he scores a goal)

Peterka stats and insights

Peterka has scored in 12 of 33 games this season, but only one goal each time.

In one game versus the Maple Leafs this season, he has taken four shots and scored one goal.

He has one goal on the power play, and also two assists.

Peterka's shooting percentage is 12.8%, and he averages 2.8 shots per game.

Maple Leafs defensive stats

The Maple Leafs have given up 94 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 13th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Maple Leafs have shut out opponents twice. They are averaging 21 hits and 17.2 blocked shots per game.

Peterka recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/19/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 17:13 Home L 9-4 12/16/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 20:31 Away L 2-0 12/15/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 18:25 Away W 5-2 12/13/2023 Avalanche 1 0 1 15:58 Away L 5-1 12/11/2023 Coyotes 1 1 0 16:52 Home W 5-2 12/9/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 19:42 Home L 3-2 SO 12/7/2023 Bruins 1 1 0 15:42 Away W 3-1 12/5/2023 Red Wings 1 0 1 17:47 Home L 5-3 12/3/2023 Predators 0 0 0 17:24 Home L 2-1 12/2/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 18:42 Away L 6-2

Sabres vs. Maple Leafs game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Thursday, December 21, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG-B and ESPN+

MSG-B and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

