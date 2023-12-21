The Buffalo Sabres, with John-Jason Peterka, take the ice Thursday against the Toronto Maple Leafs at KeyBank Center, with the puck dropping at 7:00 PM ET. Looking to bet on Peterka's props versus the Maple Leafs? Scroll down for stats and information.

John-Jason Peterka vs. Maple Leafs Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG-B and ESPN+

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -118)

0.5 points (Over odds: -118) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +175)

Sabres vs Maple Leafs Game Info

Peterka Season Stats Insights

In 33 games this season, Peterka has a plus-minus rating of +7, while averaging 16:23 on the ice per game.

Peterka has a goal in 12 of 33 contests this season, but no multi-goal games so far.

Peterka has a point in 19 games this season (out of 33), including multiple points three times.

Peterka has an assist in nine of 33 games this season, with multiple assists in one of them.

Peterka's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 54.1% that he goes over.

There is a 36.4% chance of Peterka having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Peterka Stats vs. the Maple Leafs

The Maple Leafs have given up 94 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 13th in the league in goals allowed.

The team's +10 goal differential ranks 10th-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Toronto 33 Games 4 22 Points 4 12 Goals 1 10 Assists 3

