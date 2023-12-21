John-Jason Peterka Game Preview: Sabres vs. Maple Leafs - December 21
The Buffalo Sabres, with John-Jason Peterka, take the ice Thursday against the Toronto Maple Leafs at KeyBank Center, with the puck dropping at 7:00 PM ET. Looking to bet on Peterka's props versus the Maple Leafs? Scroll down for stats and information.
John-Jason Peterka vs. Maple Leafs Game Info & Odds
- When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: MSG-B and ESPN+
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -118)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +175)
Peterka Season Stats Insights
- In 33 games this season, Peterka has a plus-minus rating of +7, while averaging 16:23 on the ice per game.
- Peterka has a goal in 12 of 33 contests this season, but no multi-goal games so far.
- Peterka has a point in 19 games this season (out of 33), including multiple points three times.
- Peterka has an assist in nine of 33 games this season, with multiple assists in one of them.
- Peterka's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 54.1% that he goes over.
- There is a 36.4% chance of Peterka having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.
Peterka Stats vs. the Maple Leafs
- The Maple Leafs have given up 94 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 13th in the league in goals allowed.
- The team's +10 goal differential ranks 10th-best in the NHL.
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. Toronto
|33
|Games
|4
|22
|Points
|4
|12
|Goals
|1
|10
|Assists
|3
