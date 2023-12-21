Should you wager on John Marino to score a goal when the New Jersey Devils and the Edmonton Oilers go head to head on Thursday at 7:30 PM ET? In the article below, we dissect all the stats you need to know before putting any money down.

Will John Marino score a goal against the Oilers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1600 (Bet $10 to win $160.00 if he scores a goal)

Marino stats and insights

In one of 30 games this season, Marino scored -- and it was just the one goal.

He has not scored versus the Oilers this season in one game (one shot).

Marino has zero points on the power play.

He takes 0.7 shots per game, and converts 4.5% of them.

Oilers defensive stats

On defense, the Oilers are conceding 100 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 18th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Oilers have one shutout, and they average 20.2 hits and 13.2 blocked shots per game.

Marino recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/19/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 25:05 Home L 3-2 OT 12/17/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 20:35 Home L 5-1 12/16/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 23:22 Away W 6-3 12/13/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 20:41 Home W 2-1 OT 12/10/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 20:59 Away L 4-1 12/9/2023 Flames 1 0 1 20:05 Away W 4-2 12/7/2023 Kraken 1 0 1 21:36 Away W 2-1 12/5/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 21:49 Away W 6-5 12/1/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 17:23 Home L 6-3 11/30/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 23:18 Away W 4-3 OT

Devils vs. Oilers game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Thursday, December 21, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

