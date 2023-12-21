Can we anticipate John Tavares scoring a goal when the Toronto Maple Leafs play the Buffalo Sabres at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday? To assist you with your bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will John Tavares score a goal against the Sabres?

Odds to score a goal this game: +170 (Bet $10 to win $17.00 if he scores a goal)

Tavares stats and insights

  • In nine of 29 games this season, Tavares has scored -- but just one goal each time.
  • In one game against the Sabres this season, he has taken three shots, but has not scored a goal.
  • On the power play, Tavares has accumulated two goals and six assists.
  • Tavares' shooting percentage is 8.3%, and he averages 3.8 shots per game.

Sabres defensive stats

  • The Sabres are 29th in goals allowed, giving up 113 total goals (3.4 per game) in the league.
  • So far this season, the Sabres have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 15.9 hits and 15.2 blocked shots per game.

Tavares recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/19/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 18:36 Home L 5-2
12/16/2023 Penguins 1 1 0 16:31 Home W 7-0
12/14/2023 Blue Jackets 2 0 2 20:24 Home L 6-5 OT
12/12/2023 Rangers 1 0 1 17:35 Away W 7-3
12/11/2023 Islanders 2 1 1 17:49 Away L 4-3 OT
12/9/2023 Predators 1 0 1 17:59 Home W 4-0
12/7/2023 Senators 1 0 1 18:10 Away W 4-3
12/2/2023 Bruins 1 0 1 22:05 Home L 4-3 OT
11/30/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 16:22 Home W 4-3 SO
11/28/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 22:53 Home W 2-1 SO

Maple Leafs vs. Sabres game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, December 21, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: MSG-B and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

