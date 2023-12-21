Will John Tavares Score a Goal Against the Sabres on December 21?
Can we anticipate John Tavares scoring a goal when the Toronto Maple Leafs play the Buffalo Sabres at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday? To assist you with your bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will John Tavares score a goal against the Sabres?
Odds to score a goal this game: +170 (Bet $10 to win $17.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Tavares stats and insights
- In nine of 29 games this season, Tavares has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- In one game against the Sabres this season, he has taken three shots, but has not scored a goal.
- On the power play, Tavares has accumulated two goals and six assists.
- Tavares' shooting percentage is 8.3%, and he averages 3.8 shots per game.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Sabres defensive stats
- The Sabres are 29th in goals allowed, giving up 113 total goals (3.4 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Sabres have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 15.9 hits and 15.2 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Tavares recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/19/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|18:36
|Home
|L 5-2
|12/16/2023
|Penguins
|1
|1
|0
|16:31
|Home
|W 7-0
|12/14/2023
|Blue Jackets
|2
|0
|2
|20:24
|Home
|L 6-5 OT
|12/12/2023
|Rangers
|1
|0
|1
|17:35
|Away
|W 7-3
|12/11/2023
|Islanders
|2
|1
|1
|17:49
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|12/9/2023
|Predators
|1
|0
|1
|17:59
|Home
|W 4-0
|12/7/2023
|Senators
|1
|0
|1
|18:10
|Away
|W 4-3
|12/2/2023
|Bruins
|1
|0
|1
|22:05
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|11/30/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|16:22
|Home
|W 4-3 SO
|11/28/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|22:53
|Home
|W 2-1 SO
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Maple Leafs vs. Sabres game info
- Game Day: Thursday, December 21, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: MSG-B and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.