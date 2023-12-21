John Tavares Game Preview: Maple Leafs vs. Sabres - December 21
John Tavares and the Toronto Maple Leafs will play the Buffalo Sabres at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023. Looking to wager on Tavares' props? Here is some information to assist you.
John Tavares vs. Sabres Game Info & Odds
- When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: MSG-B and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -175)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +130)
Tavares Season Stats Insights
- In 29 games this season, Tavares has a plus-minus of +6, while averaging 18:45 on the ice per game.
- Tavares has a goal in nine games this season through 29 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.
- Tavares has a point in 20 games this season (out of 29), including multiple points seven times.
- In 14 of 29 games this year, Tavares has registered an assist, and in five of those matches recorded two or more.
- Tavares has an implied probability of 63.6% to exceed his point total based on the odds.
- The implied probability of Tavares going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 43.5%.
Tavares Stats vs. the Sabres
- On defense, the Sabres are allowing 113 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 29th in the league.
- The team's -19 goal differential ranks 28th in the NHL.
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. Buffalo
|29
|Games
|4
|29
|Points
|7
|9
|Goals
|2
|20
|Assists
|5
