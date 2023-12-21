John Tavares and the Toronto Maple Leafs will play the Buffalo Sabres at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, December 21, 2023. Looking to wager on Tavares' props? Here is some information to assist you.

John Tavares vs. Sabres Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG-B and ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -175)

0.5 points (Over odds: -175) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +130)

Maple Leafs vs Sabres Game Info

Tavares Season Stats Insights

In 29 games this season, Tavares has a plus-minus of +6, while averaging 18:45 on the ice per game.

Tavares has a goal in nine games this season through 29 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

Tavares has a point in 20 games this season (out of 29), including multiple points seven times.

In 14 of 29 games this year, Tavares has registered an assist, and in five of those matches recorded two or more.

Tavares has an implied probability of 63.6% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Tavares going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 43.5%.

Tavares Stats vs. the Sabres

On defense, the Sabres are allowing 113 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 29th in the league.

The team's -19 goal differential ranks 28th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Buffalo 29 Games 4 29 Points 7 9 Goals 2 20 Assists 5

