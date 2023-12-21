Should you wager on Jonas Siegenthaler to score a goal when the New Jersey Devils and the Edmonton Oilers go head to head on Thursday at 7:30 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze all the numbers you need to know before making any bets.

Will Jonas Siegenthaler score a goal against the Oilers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1400 (Bet $10 to win $140.00 if he scores a goal)

Siegenthaler stats and insights

Siegenthaler is yet to score through 30 games this season.

In one game versus the Oilers this season, he has attempted zero shots, but has not scored a goal.

Siegenthaler has zero points on the power play.

Oilers defensive stats

The Oilers are 18th in goals allowed, giving up 100 total goals (3.4 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Oilers have one shutout, and they average 20.2 hits and 13.2 blocked shots per game.

Siegenthaler recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/19/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 22:43 Home L 3-2 OT 12/17/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 18:47 Home L 5-1 12/16/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 21:00 Away W 6-3 12/13/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 21:28 Home W 2-1 OT 12/10/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 18:09 Away L 4-1 12/9/2023 Flames 0 0 0 22:56 Away W 4-2 12/7/2023 Kraken 1 0 1 22:27 Away W 2-1 12/5/2023 Canucks 1 0 1 26:55 Away W 6-5 12/1/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 18:35 Home L 6-3 11/30/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 17:12 Away W 4-3 OT

Devils vs. Oilers game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Thursday, December 21, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

