Jonathan Huberdeau will be in action when the Calgary Flames and Anaheim Ducks play on Thursday at Honda Center, starting at 10:00 PM ET. Considering a wager on Huberdeau? We have numbers and figures to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Jonathan Huberdeau vs. Ducks Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSW and ESPN+

BSW and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +100)

0.5 points (Over odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +185)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Huberdeau Season Stats Insights

Huberdeau's plus-minus rating this season, in 17:17 per game on the ice, is -14.

Huberdeau has a goal in four games this season through 32 games played, but has not had multiple goals in any of those games.

In 11 of 32 games this season, Huberdeau has recorded a point, and four of those games included multiple points.

Huberdeau has an assist in nine of 32 games so far this season, with multiple assists in two of them.

Huberdeau has an implied probability of 50% to go over his point total based on the odds.

There is a 35.1% chance of Huberdeau having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Huberdeau Stats vs. the Ducks

The Ducks are 24th in goals allowed, giving up 105 total goals (3.4 per game) in the league.

The team's -22 goal differential ranks 30th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Anaheim 32 Games 4 15 Points 3 4 Goals 0 11 Assists 3

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.