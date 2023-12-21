Can we expect Justin Bailey finding the back of the net when the San Jose Sharks match up against the Arizona Coyotes at 10:30 PM ET on Thursday? To assist you with your bets, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Justin Bailey score a goal against the Coyotes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)

Bailey stats and insights

  • Bailey has scored in one of 11 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
  • In one game versus the Coyotes this season, he has taken one shot, but has not scored a goal.
  • Bailey has picked up one assist on the power play.
  • Bailey's shooting percentage is 9.1%, and he averages 1.0 shot per game.

Coyotes defensive stats

  • The Coyotes are 11th in goals allowed, giving up 89 total goals (2.9 per game) in the league.
  • So far this season, the Coyotes have shut out opponents four times. They are averaging 16.8 hits and 15.5 blocked shots per game.

Sharks vs. Coyotes game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, December 21, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

