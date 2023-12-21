The New Jersey Devils' upcoming contest versus the Edmonton Oilers is slated for Thursday at 7:30 PM ET. Will Kevin Bahl light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Kevin Bahl score a goal against the Oilers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1900 (Bet $10 to win $190.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Bahl stats and insights

Bahl is yet to score through 30 games this season.

He has attempted one shot in one game versus the Oilers this season, but has not scored.

Bahl has zero points on the power play.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Oilers defensive stats

The Oilers have conceded 100 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 18th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Oilers have shut out opponents once while averaging 20.2 hits and 13.2 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Bahl recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/19/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 18:03 Home L 3-2 OT 12/17/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 14:57 Home L 5-1 12/16/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 18:06 Away W 6-3 12/13/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 19:35 Home W 2-1 OT 12/10/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 16:17 Away L 4-1 12/9/2023 Flames 0 0 0 13:30 Away W 4-2 12/7/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 17:25 Away W 2-1 12/5/2023 Canucks 2 0 2 19:12 Away W 6-5 12/1/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 15:37 Home L 6-3 11/30/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 15:24 Away W 4-3 OT

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Devils vs. Oilers game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Thursday, December 21, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

ESPN+ and Hulu Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.