The New Jersey Devils' upcoming contest versus the Edmonton Oilers is slated for Thursday at 7:30 PM ET. Will Kevin Bahl light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Kevin Bahl score a goal against the Oilers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1900 (Bet $10 to win $190.00 if he scores a goal)

Bahl stats and insights

  • Bahl is yet to score through 30 games this season.
  • He has attempted one shot in one game versus the Oilers this season, but has not scored.
  • Bahl has zero points on the power play.

Oilers defensive stats

  • The Oilers have conceded 100 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 18th in the NHL in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Oilers have shut out opponents once while averaging 20.2 hits and 13.2 blocked shots per game.

Bahl recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/19/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 18:03 Home L 3-2 OT
12/17/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 14:57 Home L 5-1
12/16/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 18:06 Away W 6-3
12/13/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 19:35 Home W 2-1 OT
12/10/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 16:17 Away L 4-1
12/9/2023 Flames 0 0 0 13:30 Away W 4-2
12/7/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 17:25 Away W 2-1
12/5/2023 Canucks 2 0 2 19:12 Away W 6-5
12/1/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 15:37 Home L 6-3
11/30/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 15:24 Away W 4-3 OT

Devils vs. Oilers game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, December 21, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

