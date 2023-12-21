Will Kevin Bahl Score a Goal Against the Oilers on December 21?
The New Jersey Devils' upcoming contest versus the Edmonton Oilers is slated for Thursday at 7:30 PM ET. Will Kevin Bahl light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the stats and insights below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Kevin Bahl score a goal against the Oilers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1900 (Bet $10 to win $190.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Bahl stats and insights
- Bahl is yet to score through 30 games this season.
- He has attempted one shot in one game versus the Oilers this season, but has not scored.
- Bahl has zero points on the power play.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Oilers defensive stats
- The Oilers have conceded 100 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 18th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Oilers have shut out opponents once while averaging 20.2 hits and 13.2 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Bahl recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/19/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|18:03
|Home
|L 3-2 OT
|12/17/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|14:57
|Home
|L 5-1
|12/16/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|18:06
|Away
|W 6-3
|12/13/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|19:35
|Home
|W 2-1 OT
|12/10/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|16:17
|Away
|L 4-1
|12/9/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|13:30
|Away
|W 4-2
|12/7/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|17:25
|Away
|W 2-1
|12/5/2023
|Canucks
|2
|0
|2
|19:12
|Away
|W 6-5
|12/1/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|15:37
|Home
|L 6-3
|11/30/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|15:24
|Away
|W 4-3 OT
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Devils vs. Oilers game info
- Game Day: Thursday, December 21, 2023
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.