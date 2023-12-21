The San Jose Sharks' upcoming game versus the Arizona Coyotes is set for Thursday at 10:30 PM ET. Will Kyle Burroughs find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Kyle Burroughs score a goal against the Coyotes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1400 (Bet $10 to win $140.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Burroughs stats and insights

  • Burroughs is yet to score through 31 games this season.
  • In one game versus the Coyotes this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted one of them.
  • Burroughs has no points on the power play.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Coyotes defensive stats

  • On defense, the Coyotes are conceding 89 total goals (2.9 per game) which ranks 11th in the league.
  • So far this season, the Coyotes have shut out opponents four times. They are averaging 16.8 hits and 15.5 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Burroughs recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/19/2023 Kings 0 0 0 21:35 Home L 4-1
12/17/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 22:52 Away L 6-2
12/15/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 21:14 Away L 1-0
12/12/2023 Jets 0 0 0 22:46 Home W 2-1
12/10/2023 Golden Knights 1 0 1 19:24 Away L 5-4 SO
12/7/2023 Red Wings 1 0 1 21:22 Away W 6-5 OT
12/5/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 16:48 Away W 5-4 OT
12/3/2023 Rangers 1 0 1 19:27 Away L 6-5
12/1/2023 Devils 0 0 0 15:53 Away W 6-3
11/30/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 17:47 Away L 3-0

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Sharks vs. Coyotes game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, December 21, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.