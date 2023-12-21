When the Edmonton Oilers play the New Jersey Devils on Thursday at 7:30 PM ET, will Leon Draisaitl score a goal? Below, we break down the stats and trends you need to consider before making any prop bets.

Will Leon Draisaitl score a goal against the Devils?

Odds to score a goal this game: +135 (Bet $10 to win $13.50 if he scores a goal)

Draisaitl stats and insights

Draisaitl has scored in 11 of 29 games this season, including multiple goals in a game twice.

He has not scored against the Devils this season in one game (two shots).

On the power play, Draisaitl has accumulated eight goals and eight assists.

He has a 15.5% shooting percentage, attempting 2.9 shots per game.

Devils defensive stats

On defense, the Devils are giving up 106 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 25th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Devils have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 17.4 hits and 11.9 blocked shots per game.

Draisaitl recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/19/2023 Islanders 1 1 0 22:26 Away L 3-1 12/16/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 17:32 Home L 5-1 12/14/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 21:58 Home L 7-4 12/12/2023 Blackhawks 1 1 0 18:23 Home W 4-1 12/10/2023 Devils 1 0 1 20:06 Home W 4-1 12/8/2023 Wild 2 1 1 20:55 Home W 4-3 12/6/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 18:03 Home W 6-1 11/30/2023 Jets 1 1 0 22:01 Away W 3-1 11/28/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 24:34 Home W 5-4 SO 11/26/2023 Ducks 2 1 1 17:24 Home W 8-2

Oilers vs. Devils game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Thursday, December 21, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

ESPN+ and Hulu Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

