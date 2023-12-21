Will Leon Draisaitl Score a Goal Against the Devils on December 21?
When the Edmonton Oilers play the New Jersey Devils on Thursday at 7:30 PM ET, will Leon Draisaitl score a goal? Below, we break down the stats and trends you need to consider before making any prop bets.
Will Leon Draisaitl score a goal against the Devils?
Odds to score a goal this game: +135 (Bet $10 to win $13.50 if he scores a goal)
Draisaitl stats and insights
- Draisaitl has scored in 11 of 29 games this season, including multiple goals in a game twice.
- He has not scored against the Devils this season in one game (two shots).
- On the power play, Draisaitl has accumulated eight goals and eight assists.
- He has a 15.5% shooting percentage, attempting 2.9 shots per game.
Devils defensive stats
- On defense, the Devils are giving up 106 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 25th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Devils have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 17.4 hits and 11.9 blocked shots per game.
Draisaitl recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/19/2023
|Islanders
|1
|1
|0
|22:26
|Away
|L 3-1
|12/16/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|17:32
|Home
|L 5-1
|12/14/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|21:58
|Home
|L 7-4
|12/12/2023
|Blackhawks
|1
|1
|0
|18:23
|Home
|W 4-1
|12/10/2023
|Devils
|1
|0
|1
|20:06
|Home
|W 4-1
|12/8/2023
|Wild
|2
|1
|1
|20:55
|Home
|W 4-3
|12/6/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|18:03
|Home
|W 6-1
|11/30/2023
|Jets
|1
|1
|0
|22:01
|Away
|W 3-1
|11/28/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|24:34
|Home
|W 5-4 SO
|11/26/2023
|Ducks
|2
|1
|1
|17:24
|Home
|W 8-2
Oilers vs. Devils game info
- Game Day: Thursday, December 21, 2023
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
