When the Edmonton Oilers play the New Jersey Devils on Thursday at 7:30 PM ET, will Leon Draisaitl score a goal? Below, we break down the stats and trends you need to consider before making any prop bets.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Leon Draisaitl score a goal against the Devils?

Odds to score a goal this game: +135 (Bet $10 to win $13.50 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Draisaitl stats and insights

  • Draisaitl has scored in 11 of 29 games this season, including multiple goals in a game twice.
  • He has not scored against the Devils this season in one game (two shots).
  • On the power play, Draisaitl has accumulated eight goals and eight assists.
  • He has a 15.5% shooting percentage, attempting 2.9 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Devils defensive stats

  • On defense, the Devils are giving up 106 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 25th in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Devils have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 17.4 hits and 11.9 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Draisaitl recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/19/2023 Islanders 1 1 0 22:26 Away L 3-1
12/16/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 17:32 Home L 5-1
12/14/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 21:58 Home L 7-4
12/12/2023 Blackhawks 1 1 0 18:23 Home W 4-1
12/10/2023 Devils 1 0 1 20:06 Home W 4-1
12/8/2023 Wild 2 1 1 20:55 Home W 4-3
12/6/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 18:03 Home W 6-1
11/30/2023 Jets 1 1 0 22:01 Away W 3-1
11/28/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 24:34 Home W 5-4 SO
11/26/2023 Ducks 2 1 1 17:24 Home W 8-2

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Oilers vs. Devils game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, December 21, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.