Leon Draisaitl Game Preview: Oilers vs. Devils - December 21
The Edmonton Oilers, Leon Draisaitl included, will play the New Jersey Devils on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET. Looking to wager on Draisaitl's props versus the Devils? Scroll down for stats and information.
Leon Draisaitl vs. Devils Game Info & Odds
- When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +155)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -118)
Oilers vs Devils Game Info
Draisaitl Season Stats Insights
- In 29 games this season, Draisaitl has a plus-minus of -7, while averaging 21:14 on the ice per game.
- Draisaitl has scored a goal in a game 11 times this season over 29 games played, with multiple goals in two of those contests.
- In 19 of 29 games this season, Draisaitl has recorded a point, and 10 of those games included multiple points.
- Draisaitl has an assist in 14 of 29 games this year, with multiple assists on six occasions.
- Draisaitl has an implied probability of 39.2% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.
- There is a 54.1% chance of Draisaitl having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.
Draisaitl Stats vs. the Devils
- The Devils have given up 106 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 25th in the league in goals allowed.
- The team has the league's 17th-ranked goal differential (-3).
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. New Jersey
|29
|Games
|3
|34
|Points
|3
|13
|Goals
|2
|21
|Assists
|1
