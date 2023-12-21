The Edmonton Oilers, Leon Draisaitl included, will play the New Jersey Devils on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET. Looking to wager on Draisaitl's props versus the Devils? Scroll down for stats and information.

Leon Draisaitl vs. Devils Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +155)

1.5 points (Over odds: +155) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -118)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Oilers vs Devils Game Info

Draisaitl Season Stats Insights

In 29 games this season, Draisaitl has a plus-minus of -7, while averaging 21:14 on the ice per game.

Draisaitl has scored a goal in a game 11 times this season over 29 games played, with multiple goals in two of those contests.

In 19 of 29 games this season, Draisaitl has recorded a point, and 10 of those games included multiple points.

Draisaitl has an assist in 14 of 29 games this year, with multiple assists on six occasions.

Draisaitl has an implied probability of 39.2% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

There is a 54.1% chance of Draisaitl having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Draisaitl Stats vs. the Devils

The Devils have given up 106 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 25th in the league in goals allowed.

The team has the league's 17th-ranked goal differential (-3).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New Jersey 29 Games 3 34 Points 3 13 Goals 2 21 Assists 1

