Luke Hughes will be among those on the ice Thursday when his New Jersey Devils play the Edmonton Oilers at Prudential Center. Prop bets for Hughes are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.

Luke Hughes vs. Oilers Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +120)

0.5 points (Over odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +165)

Devils vs Oilers Game Info

Hughes Season Stats Insights

Hughes has averaged 20:06 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of -1).

Hughes has a goal in four of 30 contests this season, but no multi-goal games so far.

In 12 of 30 games this year, Hughes has registered a point, and four of those games included multiple points.

Hughes has an assist in nine of 30 games played this season, including multiple assists three times.

The implied probability is 45.5% that Hughes hits the over on his points over/under based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 37.7% of Hughes going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Hughes Stats vs. the Oilers

The Oilers have given up 100 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 18th in the league in goals allowed.

The team has the league's 17th-ranked goal differential (-3).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Edmonton 30 Games 1 16 Points 0 4 Goals 0 12 Assists 0

