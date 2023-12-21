The San Jose Sharks' upcoming game versus the Arizona Coyotes is scheduled for Thursday at 10:30 PM ET. Will Luke Kunin score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the stats and insights below.

Will Luke Kunin score a goal against the Coyotes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +380 (Bet $10 to win $38.00 if he scores a goal)

Kunin stats and insights

Kunin has scored in five of 27 games this season, but only one goal each time.

In one game against the Coyotes this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted two of them.

Kunin has picked up one goal and one assist on the power play.

He takes 1.6 shots per game, and converts 11.1% of them.

Coyotes defensive stats

The Coyotes have given up 89 goals in total (2.9 per game), which ranks 11th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Coyotes have shut out opponents four times while averaging 16.8 hits and 15.5 blocked shots per game.

Kunin recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/19/2023 Kings 0 0 0 15:28 Home L 4-1 12/17/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 14:41 Away L 6-2 12/15/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 15:43 Away L 1-0 12/12/2023 Jets 0 0 0 14:17 Home W 2-1 11/30/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 13:50 Away L 3-0 11/27/2023 Capitals 1 1 0 17:47 Home W 2-1 11/25/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 14:56 Home W 4-3 11/24/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 15:35 Home L 3-2 SO 11/22/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 15:09 Away L 7-1 11/20/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 15:44 Away L 3-1

Sharks vs. Coyotes game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Thursday, December 21, 2023 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

ESPN+ and Hulu Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

