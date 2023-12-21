Will Luke Kunin Score a Goal Against the Coyotes on December 21?
The San Jose Sharks' upcoming game versus the Arizona Coyotes is scheduled for Thursday at 10:30 PM ET. Will Luke Kunin score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the stats and insights below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Luke Kunin score a goal against the Coyotes?
Odds to score a goal this game: +380 (Bet $10 to win $38.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Kunin stats and insights
- Kunin has scored in five of 27 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- In one game against the Coyotes this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has attempted two of them.
- Kunin has picked up one goal and one assist on the power play.
- He takes 1.6 shots per game, and converts 11.1% of them.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Coyotes defensive stats
- The Coyotes have given up 89 goals in total (2.9 per game), which ranks 11th in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Coyotes have shut out opponents four times while averaging 16.8 hits and 15.5 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Kunin recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/19/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|15:28
|Home
|L 4-1
|12/17/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|14:41
|Away
|L 6-2
|12/15/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|15:43
|Away
|L 1-0
|12/12/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|14:17
|Home
|W 2-1
|11/30/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|13:50
|Away
|L 3-0
|11/27/2023
|Capitals
|1
|1
|0
|17:47
|Home
|W 2-1
|11/25/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|14:56
|Home
|W 4-3
|11/24/2023
|Canadiens
|0
|0
|0
|15:35
|Home
|L 3-2 SO
|11/22/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|15:09
|Away
|L 7-1
|11/20/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|15:44
|Away
|L 3-1
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Sharks vs. Coyotes game info
- Game Day: Thursday, December 21, 2023
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.