MacKenzie Weegar will be among those in action Thursday when his Calgary Flames play the Anaheim Ducks at Honda Center. Prop bets for Weegar in that upcoming Flames-Ducks matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you.

MacKenzie Weegar vs. Ducks Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

BSW and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +125)

0.5 points (Over odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +195)

Weegar Season Stats Insights

Weegar's plus-minus rating this season, in 22:13 per game on the ice, is +3.

In eight of 32 games this season, Weegar has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Weegar has a point in 16 of 32 games this year, with multiple points in two of them.

Weegar has posted an assist in a game nine times this season in 32 games played, including multiple assists once.

The implied probability that Weegar goes over his points prop total is 44.4%, based on the odds.

There is a 33.9% chance of Weegar having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Weegar Stats vs. the Ducks

The Ducks are 24th in goals allowed, giving up 105 total goals (3.4 per game) in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (-22) ranks 30th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Anaheim 32 Games 4 18 Points 1 8 Goals 0 10 Assists 1

