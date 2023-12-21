The Toronto Maple Leafs and Buffalo Sabres (each coming off a defeat in its last game) will clash on Thursday at KeyBank Center in Buffalo.

You can tune in on MSG-B and ESPN+

Maple Leafs Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG-B and ESPN+

Watch this game on Fubo Where: KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York

KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Maple Leafs vs Sabres Additional Info

Maple Leafs vs. Sabres Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 11/4/2023 Maple Leafs Sabres 6-4 BUF

Maple Leafs Stats & Trends

The Maple Leafs have given up 94 total goals (3.2 per game), ranking 13th in league action in goals against.

The Maple Leafs' 104 total goals (3.6 per game) make them the ninth-best scoring team in the NHL.

In their last 10 matchups, the Maple Leafs are 6-1-3 to earn 65.0% of the possible points.

Over on the defensive side, the Maple Leafs have given up 28 goals (2.8 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have averaged 3.9 goals per game (39 total) during that span.

Maple Leafs Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % William Nylander 29 15 26 41 18 31 36% Auston Matthews 28 25 12 37 15 31 51.2% Mitchell Marner 29 13 20 33 21 28 14.3% John Tavares 29 9 20 29 21 16 61.2% Morgan Rielly 29 4 18 22 32 11 -

Sabres Stats & Trends

The Sabres give up 3.4 goals per game (113 in total), 29th in the league.

The Sabres' 94 goals on the season (2.8 per game) rank them 20th in the league.

Over the last 10 contests, the Sabres have claimed 60.0% of the possible points with a 3-6-1 record.

On the defensive side, the Sabres have given up 3.5 goals per game (35 total) in those 10 outings.

They are scoring at a 2.6 goals-per-game average (26 total) over that span.

Sabres Key Players