How to Watch the Maple Leafs vs. Sabres Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 21
Published: Dec. 21, 2023 at 12:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Toronto Maple Leafs and Buffalo Sabres (each coming off a defeat in its last game) will clash on Thursday at KeyBank Center in Buffalo.
You can tune in on MSG-B and ESPN+ as the Maple Leafs square off against the Sabres.
Maple Leafs Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: MSG-B and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Maple Leafs vs Sabres Additional Info
Maple Leafs vs. Sabres Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|11/4/2023
|Maple Leafs
|Sabres
|6-4 BUF
Maple Leafs Stats & Trends
- The Maple Leafs have given up 94 total goals (3.2 per game), ranking 13th in league action in goals against.
- The Maple Leafs' 104 total goals (3.6 per game) make them the ninth-best scoring team in the NHL.
- In their last 10 matchups, the Maple Leafs are 6-1-3 to earn 65.0% of the possible points.
- Over on the defensive side, the Maple Leafs have given up 28 goals (2.8 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They have averaged 3.9 goals per game (39 total) during that span.
Maple Leafs Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|William Nylander
|29
|15
|26
|41
|18
|31
|36%
|Auston Matthews
|28
|25
|12
|37
|15
|31
|51.2%
|Mitchell Marner
|29
|13
|20
|33
|21
|28
|14.3%
|John Tavares
|29
|9
|20
|29
|21
|16
|61.2%
|Morgan Rielly
|29
|4
|18
|22
|32
|11
|-
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Sabres Stats & Trends
- The Sabres give up 3.4 goals per game (113 in total), 29th in the league.
- The Sabres' 94 goals on the season (2.8 per game) rank them 20th in the league.
- Over the last 10 contests, the Sabres have claimed 60.0% of the possible points with a 3-6-1 record.
- On the defensive side, the Sabres have given up 3.5 goals per game (35 total) in those 10 outings.
- They are scoring at a 2.6 goals-per-game average (26 total) over that span.
Sabres Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Casey Mittelstadt
|33
|8
|20
|28
|20
|22
|47.9%
|Rasmus Dahlin
|32
|8
|19
|27
|21
|21
|-
|John-Jason Peterka
|33
|12
|10
|22
|7
|15
|27.3%
|Jeff Skinner
|30
|12
|10
|22
|12
|21
|40.9%
|Alex Tuch
|26
|9
|11
|20
|8
|24
|54.5%
