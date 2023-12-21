Thursday will feature an NHL contest between the road favorite Toronto Maple Leafs (16-7-6, -160 on the moneyline to win) and the Buffalo Sabres (13-17-3, +135 moneyline odds) at 7:00 PM ET on MSG-B and ESPN+.

Maple Leafs vs. Sabres Game Info

  • When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: MSG-B and ESPN+
  • Where: KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York
Maple Leafs vs. Sabres Total and Moneyline

Take a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.

Maple Leafs Moneyline Sabres Moneyline Total
BetMGM -160 +135 6.5 Bet on this game at BetMGM
FanDuel -162 +134 6.5 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Maple Leafs vs. Sabres Betting Trends

  • Buffalo has played 14 games this season that finished with more than 6.5 goals.
  • The Maple Leafs have gone 13-10 this season when listed as a moneyline favorite.
  • The Sabres have been the underdog 21 times this season, and upset their opponent in seven, or 33.3%, of those games.
  • Toronto is 6-5 when it has played with moneyline odds of -160 or shorter (54.5% win percentage).
  • Buffalo has 13 games this season playing as the underdog by +135 or longer, and is 6-7 in those contests.

Maple Leafs Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed
6-1-3 3-7 7-2-1 6.5 3.90 2.80
Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play %
6-1-3 3.90 2.80 7 24.1%
Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed
3-6-1 4-6 5-5-0 6.6 2.60 3.50
Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play %
3-6-1 2.60 3.50 3 11.1%
Record as ML Favorite 4-2
Record as ML Underdog 1-1
Puck Line Covers 3
Puck Line Losses 7
Games Over Total 7
Games Under Total 2
Record as ML Favorite 1-2
Record as ML Underdog 2-3
Puck Line Covers 4
Puck Line Losses 6
Games Over Total 5
Games Under Total 5

Sabres Recent Betting Performance

