Thursday will feature an NHL contest between the road favorite Toronto Maple Leafs (16-7-6, -160 on the moneyline to win) and the Buffalo Sabres (13-17-3, +135 moneyline odds) at 7:00 PM ET on MSG-B and ESPN+.
Maple Leafs vs. Sabres Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: MSG-B and ESPN+
- Where: KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Maple Leafs vs. Sabres Total and Moneyline
Take a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Maple Leafs vs. Sabres Betting Trends
- Buffalo has played 14 games this season that finished with more than 6.5 goals.
- The Maple Leafs have gone 13-10 this season when listed as a moneyline favorite.
- The Sabres have been the underdog 21 times this season, and upset their opponent in seven, or 33.3%, of those games.
- Toronto is 6-5 when it has played with moneyline odds of -160 or shorter (54.5% win percentage).
- Buffalo has 13 games this season playing as the underdog by +135 or longer, and is 6-7 in those contests.
Maple Leafs Recent Betting Performance
|Overall Record
|ATS Record
|O/U/P
|AVG Total
|AVG Goals Scored
|AVG Goals Allowed
|6-1-3
|3-7
|7-2-1
|6.5
|3.90
|2.80
|Overall Record
|AVG Goals Scored
|AVG Goals Allowed
|Power Play Goals
|Power Play %
|6-1-3
|3.90
|2.80
|7
|24.1%
|Overall Record
|ATS Record
|O/U/P
|AVG Total
|AVG Goals Scored
|AVG Goals Allowed
|3-6-1
|4-6
|5-5-0
|6.6
|2.60
|3.50
|Overall Record
|AVG Goals Scored
|AVG Goals Allowed
|Power Play Goals
|Power Play %
|3-6-1
|2.60
|3.50
|3
|11.1%
|Record as ML Favorite
|4-2
|Record as ML Underdog
|1-1
|Puck Line Covers
|3
|Puck Line Losses
|7
|Games Over Total
|7
|Games Under Total
|2
|Record as ML Favorite
|1-2
|Record as ML Underdog
|2-3
|Puck Line Covers
|4
|Puck Line Losses
|6
|Games Over Total
|5
|Games Under Total
|5
