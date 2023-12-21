Thursday will feature an NHL contest between the road favorite Toronto Maple Leafs (16-7-6, -160 on the moneyline to win) and the Buffalo Sabres (13-17-3, +135 moneyline odds) at 7:00 PM ET on MSG-B and ESPN+.

Maple Leafs vs. Sabres Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

MSG-B and ESPN+ Where: KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York

KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York

Maple Leafs vs. Sabres Total and Moneyline

Take a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Maple Leafs vs. Sabres Betting Trends

Buffalo has played 14 games this season that finished with more than 6.5 goals.

The Maple Leafs have gone 13-10 this season when listed as a moneyline favorite.

The Sabres have been the underdog 21 times this season, and upset their opponent in seven, or 33.3%, of those games.

Toronto is 6-5 when it has played with moneyline odds of -160 or shorter (54.5% win percentage).

Buffalo has 13 games this season playing as the underdog by +135 or longer, and is 6-7 in those contests.

Maple Leafs Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 6-1-3 3-7 7-2-1 6.5 3.90 2.80 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 6-1-3 3.90 2.80 7 24.1% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 3-6-1 4-6 5-5-0 6.6 2.60 3.50 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 3-6-1 2.60 3.50 3 11.1% Record as ML Favorite 4-2 Record as ML Underdog 1-1 Puck Line Covers 3 Puck Line Losses 7 Games Over Total 7 Games Under Total 2 Record as ML Favorite 1-2 Record as ML Underdog 2-3 Puck Line Covers 4 Puck Line Losses 6 Games Over Total 5 Games Under Total 5

Sabres Recent Betting Performance

