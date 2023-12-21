Maple Leafs vs. Sabres Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - December 21
The Eastern Conference's fourth-ranked squad, the Toronto Maple Leafs (16-7-6), visit the 14th-ranked team from the Eastern Conference, the Buffalo Sabres (13-17-3), on Thursday, December 21 at 7:00 PM ET on MSG-B and ESPN+.
The Maple Leafs have a 6-1-3 record over their past 10 contests. They have totaled 39 goals while giving up 28 in that time. On the power play, 29 opportunities have resulted in seven goals (24.1% success rate).
Over the past 10 games, the Sabres have recorded a 3-6-1 record after putting up 26 total goals (three power-play goals on 27 power-play opportunities during that time, for a conversion rate of 11.1%). Their opponents have scored a combined 35 goals in those games.
Get ready for this matchup with a look at who we project to emerge with the victory in Thursday's contest.
Maple Leafs vs. Sabres Predictions for Thursday
Our computer projections model for this game expects a final result of Sabres 4, Maple Leafs 3.
- Moneyline Pick: Sabres (+125)
- Total Pick: Over 6.5 (computer predicts 6.7 goals on average)
- Spread Pick: Sabres (+1.5)
Maple Leafs vs Sabres Additional Info
Maple Leafs Splits and Trends
- The Maple Leafs are 7-6-13 in overtime matchups as part of a 16-7-6 overall record.
- Toronto has 15 points (5-1-5) in the 11 games it has played that were decided by one goal.
- In the four games this season the Maple Leafs registered only one goal, they've finished 1-3-0 (two points).
- Toronto finished 0-2-2 in the four games this season when it scored exactly two goals (registering two points).
- The Maple Leafs have scored three or more goals 21 times, and are 15-2-4 in those games (to register 34 points).
- In the 14 games when Toronto has recorded a lone power-play goal, it registered 17 points after finishing 7-4-3.
- In the 15 games this season in which it has outshot its opponent, Toronto is 6-4-5 (17 points).
- The Maple Leafs have been outshot by opponents in 13 games, going 9-3-1 to register 19 points.
Sabres Splits and Trends
- The Sabres have a 13-17-3 record this season and are 1-3-4 in games that have needed overtime.
- Buffalo has earned 10 points (4-5-2) in its 11 games that finished with a one-goal margin.
- This season the Sabres scored just one goal in five games and they lost every time.
- Buffalo has two points (0-5-2) in seven games this season when it has scored a pair of goals.
- The Sabres have scored at least three goals 19 times, earning 27 points from those matchups (13-5-1).
- This season, Buffalo has capitalized on a single power-play goal in nine games has a record of 4-3-2 in those matchups.
- When outshooting its opponent this season, Buffalo is 8-9-1 (17 points).
- The Sabres' opponents have had more shots in 15 games. The Sabres went 5-8-2 in those contests (12 points).
Team Stats Comparison
|Maple Leafs Rank
|Maple Leafs AVG
|Sabres AVG
|Sabres Rank
|2nd
|3.59
|Goals Scored
|2.85
|25th
|19th
|3.24
|Goals Allowed
|3.42
|25th
|6th
|32.8
|Shots
|30.2
|19th
|28th
|32.5
|Shots Allowed
|29.7
|11th
|5th
|25.88%
|Power Play %
|13.98%
|27th
|22nd
|78.16%
|Penalty Kill %
|80.58%
|14th
Maple Leafs vs. Sabres Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: MSG-B and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York
