The Eastern Conference's fourth-ranked squad, the Toronto Maple Leafs (16-7-6), visit the 14th-ranked team from the Eastern Conference, the Buffalo Sabres (13-17-3), on Thursday, December 21 at 7:00 PM ET on MSG-B and ESPN+.

The Maple Leafs have a 6-1-3 record over their past 10 contests. They have totaled 39 goals while giving up 28 in that time. On the power play, 29 opportunities have resulted in seven goals (24.1% success rate).

Over the past 10 games, the Sabres have recorded a 3-6-1 record after putting up 26 total goals (three power-play goals on 27 power-play opportunities during that time, for a conversion rate of 11.1%). Their opponents have scored a combined 35 goals in those games.

Get ready for this matchup with a look at who we project to emerge with the victory in Thursday's contest.

Maple Leafs vs. Sabres Predictions for Thursday

Our computer projections model for this game expects a final result of Sabres 4, Maple Leafs 3.

Sabres (+125) Total Pick: Over 6.5 (computer predicts 6.7 goals on average)

Maple Leafs vs Sabres Additional Info

Maple Leafs Splits and Trends

The Maple Leafs are 7-6-13 in overtime matchups as part of a 16-7-6 overall record.

Toronto has 15 points (5-1-5) in the 11 games it has played that were decided by one goal.

In the four games this season the Maple Leafs registered only one goal, they've finished 1-3-0 (two points).

Toronto finished 0-2-2 in the four games this season when it scored exactly two goals (registering two points).

The Maple Leafs have scored three or more goals 21 times, and are 15-2-4 in those games (to register 34 points).

In the 14 games when Toronto has recorded a lone power-play goal, it registered 17 points after finishing 7-4-3.

In the 15 games this season in which it has outshot its opponent, Toronto is 6-4-5 (17 points).

The Maple Leafs have been outshot by opponents in 13 games, going 9-3-1 to register 19 points.

Sabres Splits and Trends

The Sabres have a 13-17-3 record this season and are 1-3-4 in games that have needed overtime.

Buffalo has earned 10 points (4-5-2) in its 11 games that finished with a one-goal margin.

This season the Sabres scored just one goal in five games and they lost every time.

Buffalo has two points (0-5-2) in seven games this season when it has scored a pair of goals.

The Sabres have scored at least three goals 19 times, earning 27 points from those matchups (13-5-1).

This season, Buffalo has capitalized on a single power-play goal in nine games has a record of 4-3-2 in those matchups.

When outshooting its opponent this season, Buffalo is 8-9-1 (17 points).

The Sabres' opponents have had more shots in 15 games. The Sabres went 5-8-2 in those contests (12 points).

Team Stats Comparison

Maple Leafs Rank Maple Leafs AVG Sabres AVG Sabres Rank 2nd 3.59 Goals Scored 2.85 25th 19th 3.24 Goals Allowed 3.42 25th 6th 32.8 Shots 30.2 19th 28th 32.5 Shots Allowed 29.7 11th 5th 25.88% Power Play % 13.98% 27th 22nd 78.16% Penalty Kill % 80.58% 14th

Maple Leafs vs. Sabres Game Time and TV Channel

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG-B and ESPN+

MSG-B and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York

