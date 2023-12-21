Maple Leafs vs. Sabres December 21 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 20, 2023 at 4:00 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
The Toronto Maple Leafs' Mitchell Marner and the Buffalo Sabres' Jeff Skinner are two of the most exciting players to watch when these squads face off on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, at KeyBank Center.
Maple Leafs vs. Sabres Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, December 21
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Favorite: Maple Leafs (-160)
- Total: 6.5
- TV: MSG-B,ESPN+
Maple Leafs Players to Watch
- William Nylander is one of Toronto's top contributors with 41 points. He has scored 15 goals and picked up 26 assists this season.
- Auston Matthews has 25 goals and 12 assists, equaling 37 points (1.3 per game).
- Marner has 33 points for Toronto, via 13 goals and 20 assists.
- Ilya Samsonov (5-1-5) has a goals against average of 3.5 on the season. His .878% save percentage ranks 63rd in the NHL.
Sabres Players to Watch
- Casey Mittelstadt's eight goals and 20 assists in 33 games give him 28 points on the season.
- Buffalo's Rasmus Dahlin has posted 27 total points (0.8 per game), with eight goals and 19 assists.
- This season, Buffalo's Skinner has 22 points (12 goals, 10 assists) this season.
- In the crease, Eric Comrie's record stands at 1-5-0 on the season, giving up 23 goals (4.0 goals against average) and collecting 144 saves with an .862% save percentage (67th in the league).
Maple Leafs vs. Sabres Stat Comparison
|Maple Leafs Rank
|Maple Leafs AVG
|Sabres AVG
|Sabres Rank
|2nd
|3.59
|Goals Scored
|2.85
|25th
|20th
|3.24
|Goals Allowed
|3.42
|25th
|6th
|32.8
|Shots
|30.2
|19th
|28th
|32.5
|Shots Allowed
|29.7
|11th
|6th
|25.88%
|Power Play %
|13.98%
|27th
|22nd
|78.16%
|Penalty Kill %
|80.58%
|14th
