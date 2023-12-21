The Toronto Maple Leafs' Mitchell Marner and the Buffalo Sabres' Jeff Skinner are two of the most exciting players to watch when these squads face off on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, at KeyBank Center.

Maple Leafs vs. Sabres Game Information

Maple Leafs Players to Watch

William Nylander is one of Toronto's top contributors with 41 points. He has scored 15 goals and picked up 26 assists this season.

Auston Matthews has 25 goals and 12 assists, equaling 37 points (1.3 per game).

Marner has 33 points for Toronto, via 13 goals and 20 assists.

Ilya Samsonov (5-1-5) has a goals against average of 3.5 on the season. His .878% save percentage ranks 63rd in the NHL.

Sabres Players to Watch

Casey Mittelstadt's eight goals and 20 assists in 33 games give him 28 points on the season.

Buffalo's Rasmus Dahlin has posted 27 total points (0.8 per game), with eight goals and 19 assists.

This season, Buffalo's Skinner has 22 points (12 goals, 10 assists) this season.

In the crease, Eric Comrie's record stands at 1-5-0 on the season, giving up 23 goals (4.0 goals against average) and collecting 144 saves with an .862% save percentage (67th in the league).

Maple Leafs vs. Sabres Stat Comparison

Maple Leafs Rank Maple Leafs AVG Sabres AVG Sabres Rank 2nd 3.59 Goals Scored 2.85 25th 20th 3.24 Goals Allowed 3.42 25th 6th 32.8 Shots 30.2 19th 28th 32.5 Shots Allowed 29.7 11th 6th 25.88% Power Play % 13.98% 27th 22nd 78.16% Penalty Kill % 80.58% 14th

