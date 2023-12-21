The Toronto Maple Leafs (16-7-6) visit the Buffalo Sabres (13-17-3) at KeyBank Center on Thursday, December 21 at 7:00 PM ET on MSG-B and ESPN+, with both teams back in action after a loss. The Maple Leafs are coming off a 5-2 defeat to the New York Rangers, while the Sabres were beaten by the Columbus Blue Jackets 9-4 in their most recent outing.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Maple Leafs vs. Sabres Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG-B and ESPN+

MSG-B and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Maple Leafs (-155) Sabres (+125) 7 Maple Leafs (-1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Maple Leafs Betting Insights

The Maple Leafs have put together a 13-10 record when listed as a moneyline favorite this season.

Toronto has a 9-6 record (winning 60.0% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline favorite of -155 or shorter.

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Maple Leafs a 60.8% chance to win.

Toronto and its opponent have gone over 7 combined goals in 18 of 29 games this season.

Sabres Betting Insights

The Sabres have been an underdog in 21 games this season, and won seven (33.3%).

Buffalo has a record of 6-8 in games when bookmakers have them as underdogs of at least +125 on the moneyline.

Sportsbooks have implied, given the moneyline set for this matchup, that the Sabres have a 44.4% chance to win.

Buffalo has played 14 games this season with more than 7 goals.

Maple Leafs vs Sabres Additional Info

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Maple Leafs vs. Sabres Rankings

Maple Leafs Total (Rank) Sabres Total (Rank) 104 (9th) Goals 94 (20th) 94 (13th) Goals Allowed 113 (29th) 22 (14th) Power Play Goals 13 (26th) 19 (14th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 20 (16th)

Bet on this game at BetMGM

Maple Leafs Advanced Stats

Toronto has a 3-7-0 record against the spread in its past 10 contests, going 6-1-3 overall.

Toronto hit the over in seven of its past 10 games.

The Maple Leafs have had an average of 6.5 total goals scored in their past 10 games, 0.5 fewer than this matchup's over/under.

During their last 10 games, the Maple Leafs have scored 0.9 more goals per game than their average on the season.

The Maple Leafs offense's 104 total goals (3.6 per game) are ranked ninth in the league this year.

The Maple Leafs are ranked 13th in NHL play in goals against this season, having allowed 94 total goals (3.2 per game).

The team's goal differential is 10th-best in the league at +10.

Sabres Advanced Stats

Buffalo owns a 4-6-0 line against the spread while finishing 3-6-1 overall in its past 10 games.

Buffalo has gone over the total in five of its past 10 contests.

The Sabres and their opponents have combined to score an average of 6.6 goals over their past 10 contests, 0.4 less than the 7 total goals set for this matchup.

In their last 10 games, the Sabres and their opponents are scoring 1.2 fewer goals per game than their season-long game scoring average, 7.5.

The Sabres' 94 total goals (2.8 per game) rank 20th in the NHL.

The Sabres' 113 total goals given up (3.4 per game) rank 29th in the NHL.

Their 28th-ranked goal differential is -19.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.