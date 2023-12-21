Maple Leafs vs. Sabres: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
The Toronto Maple Leafs (16-7-6) visit the Buffalo Sabres (13-17-3) at KeyBank Center on Thursday, December 21 at 7:00 PM ET on MSG-B and ESPN+, with both teams back in action after a loss. The Maple Leafs are coming off a 5-2 defeat to the New York Rangers, while the Sabres were beaten by the Columbus Blue Jackets 9-4 in their most recent outing.
Maple Leafs vs. Sabres Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: MSG-B and ESPN+
- Where: KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Maple Leafs (-155)
|Sabres (+125)
|7
|Maple Leafs (-1.5)
Maple Leafs Betting Insights
- The Maple Leafs have put together a 13-10 record when listed as a moneyline favorite this season.
- Toronto has a 9-6 record (winning 60.0% of its games) when it has played as a moneyline favorite of -155 or shorter.
- The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Maple Leafs a 60.8% chance to win.
- Toronto and its opponent have gone over 7 combined goals in 18 of 29 games this season.
Sabres Betting Insights
- The Sabres have been an underdog in 21 games this season, and won seven (33.3%).
- Buffalo has a record of 6-8 in games when bookmakers have them as underdogs of at least +125 on the moneyline.
- Sportsbooks have implied, given the moneyline set for this matchup, that the Sabres have a 44.4% chance to win.
- Buffalo has played 14 games this season with more than 7 goals.
Maple Leafs vs Sabres Additional Info
Maple Leafs vs. Sabres Rankings
|Maple Leafs Total (Rank)
|Sabres Total (Rank)
|104 (9th)
|Goals
|94 (20th)
|94 (13th)
|Goals Allowed
|113 (29th)
|22 (14th)
|Power Play Goals
|13 (26th)
|19 (14th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|20 (16th)
Maple Leafs Advanced Stats
- Toronto has a 3-7-0 record against the spread in its past 10 contests, going 6-1-3 overall.
- Toronto hit the over in seven of its past 10 games.
- The Maple Leafs have had an average of 6.5 total goals scored in their past 10 games, 0.5 fewer than this matchup's over/under.
- During their last 10 games, the Maple Leafs have scored 0.9 more goals per game than their average on the season.
- The Maple Leafs offense's 104 total goals (3.6 per game) are ranked ninth in the league this year.
- The Maple Leafs are ranked 13th in NHL play in goals against this season, having allowed 94 total goals (3.2 per game).
- The team's goal differential is 10th-best in the league at +10.
Sabres Advanced Stats
- Buffalo owns a 4-6-0 line against the spread while finishing 3-6-1 overall in its past 10 games.
- Buffalo has gone over the total in five of its past 10 contests.
- The Sabres and their opponents have combined to score an average of 6.6 goals over their past 10 contests, 0.4 less than the 7 total goals set for this matchup.
- In their last 10 games, the Sabres and their opponents are scoring 1.2 fewer goals per game than their season-long game scoring average, 7.5.
- The Sabres' 94 total goals (2.8 per game) rank 20th in the NHL.
- The Sabres' 113 total goals given up (3.4 per game) rank 29th in the NHL.
- Their 28th-ranked goal differential is -19.
