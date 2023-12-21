You can see player prop bet odds for William Nylander, Casey Mittelstadt and other players on the Toronto Maple Leafs and Buffalo Sabres before their matchup at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday at KeyBank Center.

Maple Leafs vs. Sabres Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG-B and ESPN+

MSG-B and ESPN+ Where: KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York

KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Maple Leafs vs. Sabres Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Toronto Maple Leafs

William Nylander Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +135, Under Odds: -175)

1.5 (Over Odds: +135, Under Odds: -175) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -143, Under Odds: +110)

One of Toronto's top offensive players this season is Nylander, who has 41 points (15 goals, 26 assists) and plays an average of 20:29 per game.

Nylander Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Rangers Dec. 19 0 1 1 2 vs. Penguins Dec. 16 1 1 2 4 vs. Blue Jackets Dec. 14 1 1 2 10 at Rangers Dec. 12 0 2 2 2 at Islanders Dec. 11 0 2 2 2

Auston Matthews Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +150, Under Odds: -200)

1.5 (Over Odds: +150, Under Odds: -200) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -143)

Auston Matthews is another of Toronto's top contributors through 28 games, with 25 goals and 12 assists.

Matthews Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Rangers Dec. 19 2 0 2 5 vs. Penguins Dec. 16 0 0 0 0 vs. Blue Jackets Dec. 14 2 1 3 9 at Rangers Dec. 12 2 2 4 3 at Islanders Dec. 11 1 0 1 11

Mitchell Marner Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -238, Under Odds: +175)

0.5 (Over Odds: -238, Under Odds: +175) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -128, Under Odds: -105)

Mitchell Marner's 33 points this season have come via 13 goals and 20 assists.

Marner Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Rangers Dec. 19 0 0 0 1 vs. Penguins Dec. 16 1 1 2 3 vs. Blue Jackets Dec. 14 1 2 3 3 at Rangers Dec. 12 2 0 2 3 at Islanders Dec. 11 0 1 1 0

NHL Props Today: Buffalo Sabres

Casey Mittelstadt Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -125, Under Odds: -105)

0.5 (Over Odds: -125, Under Odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +130, Under Odds: -175)

Mittelstadt has scored eight goals (0.2 per game) and dished out 20 assists (0.6 per game), contributing to the Buffalo offense with 28 total points (0.8 per game). He takes 1.5 shots per game, shooting 15.7%.

Mittelstadt Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Blue Jackets Dec. 19 0 3 3 0 at Coyotes Dec. 16 0 0 0 2 at Golden Knights Dec. 15 2 1 3 2 at Avalanche Dec. 13 0 0 0 1 vs. Coyotes Dec. 11 0 0 0 3

Rasmus Dahlin Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +115)

0.5 (Over Odds: -154, Under Odds: +115) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -105, Under Odds: -125)

Rasmus Dahlin has helped lead the offense for Buffalo this season with eight goals and 19 assists.

Dahlin Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Blue Jackets Dec. 19 1 1 2 3 at Coyotes Dec. 16 0 0 0 4 at Golden Knights Dec. 15 0 1 1 3 at Avalanche Dec. 13 0 1 1 4 vs. Coyotes Dec. 11 1 1 2 4

