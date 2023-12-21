Will Marc-Edouard Vlasic Score a Goal Against the Coyotes on December 21?
Can we count on Marc-Edouard Vlasic scoring a goal when the San Jose Sharks play the Arizona Coyotes at 10:30 PM ET on Thursday? To assist you with your bets, take a look at the numbers and trends below.
Will Marc-Edouard Vlasic score a goal against the Coyotes?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1700 (Bet $10 to win $170.00 if he scores a goal)
Vlasic stats and insights
- Vlasic is yet to score through 17 games this season.
- He has not scored versus the Coyotes this season in one game (zero shots).
- Vlasic has zero points on the power play.
Coyotes defensive stats
- The Coyotes are 11th in goals allowed, giving up 89 total goals (2.9 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Coyotes have shut out opponents four times. They are averaging 16.8 hits and 15.5 blocked shots per game.
Vlasic recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/19/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|13:31
|Home
|L 4-1
|12/7/2023
|Red Wings
|1
|0
|1
|12:23
|Away
|W 6-5 OT
|12/5/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|14:33
|Away
|W 5-4 OT
|11/25/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|16:21
|Home
|W 4-3
|11/14/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|12:47
|Home
|L 5-3
|11/12/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|10:04
|Away
|L 4-1
|11/10/2023
|Golden Knights
|0
|0
|0
|15:10
|Away
|L 5-0
|11/9/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|14:38
|Home
|W 3-2
|11/7/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|17:08
|Home
|W 2-1
|11/4/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|15:39
|Home
|L 10-2
Sharks vs. Coyotes game info
- Game Day: Thursday, December 21, 2023
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
