Will Marc Staal Score a Goal Against the Predators on December 21?
When the Philadelphia Flyers square off against the Nashville Predators on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, will Marc Staal light the lamp? Below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to know before making any prop bets.
Will Marc Staal score a goal against the Predators?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1600 (Bet $10 to win $160.00 if he scores a goal)
Staal stats and insights
- Staal is yet to score through 13 games this season.
- He has not scored versus the Predators this season in one game (zero shots).
- Staal has zero points on the power play.
Predators defensive stats
- The Predators have given up 99 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 17th in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Predators have one shutout, and they average 22 hits and 14.8 blocked shots per game.
Staal recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/16/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|17:12
|Home
|W 1-0
|12/14/2023
|Capitals
|1
|0
|1
|14:54
|Home
|W 4-3 SO
|12/9/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|8:30
|Away
|W 5-2
|12/4/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|11:56
|Home
|W 2-1 OT
|12/2/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|11:24
|Away
|W 4-3 SO
|11/28/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|13:24
|Home
|L 4-1
|11/25/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|17:43
|Away
|W 1-0 SO
|11/24/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|10:02
|Home
|L 3-1
|11/22/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|13:46
|Away
|L 3-2
|10/19/2023
|Oilers
|0
|0
|0
|7:24
|Home
|W 4-1
Flyers vs. Predators game info
- Game Day: Thursday, December 21, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH, BSSO, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
