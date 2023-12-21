When the Philadelphia Flyers square off against the Nashville Predators on Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, will Marc Staal light the lamp? Below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to know before making any prop bets.

Will Marc Staal score a goal against the Predators?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1600 (Bet $10 to win $160.00 if he scores a goal)

Staal stats and insights

Staal is yet to score through 13 games this season.

He has not scored versus the Predators this season in one game (zero shots).

Staal has zero points on the power play.

Predators defensive stats

The Predators have given up 99 goals in total (3.1 per game), which ranks 17th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Predators have one shutout, and they average 22 hits and 14.8 blocked shots per game.

Staal recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/16/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 17:12 Home W 1-0 12/14/2023 Capitals 1 0 1 14:54 Home W 4-3 SO 12/9/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 8:30 Away W 5-2 12/4/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 11:56 Home W 2-1 OT 12/2/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 11:24 Away W 4-3 SO 11/28/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 13:24 Home L 4-1 11/25/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 17:43 Away W 1-0 SO 11/24/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 10:02 Home L 3-1 11/22/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 13:46 Away L 3-2 10/19/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 7:24 Home W 4-1

Flyers vs. Predators game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Thursday, December 21, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-PH, BSSO, and ESPN+

NBCS-PH, BSSO, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

