Thursday's contest between the No. 18 Marquette Golden Eagles (11-0) and the Bucknell Bison (3-7) at Al McGuire Center is expected to be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 78-51 and heavily favors Marquette to come out on top. Tipoff is at 1:00 PM ET on December 21.

In their last time out, the Golden Eagles won on Sunday 99-91 against Appalachian State.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Marquette vs. Bucknell Game Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Al McGuire Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Al McGuire Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin How to Watch on TV: FloHoops

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Marquette vs. Bucknell Score Prediction

Prediction: Marquette 78, Bucknell 51

Marquette Schedule Analysis

The Golden Eagles' best win this season came in a 76-70 victory against the No. 21 Creighton Bluejays on December 13.

When facing Quadrant 1 opponents, the Golden Eagles are 1-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 19th-most wins.

Marquette has tied for the 13th-most Quadrant 2 victories in the nation (two).

When facing Quadrant 3 teams, the Golden Eagles are 3-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 20th-most wins.

When facing Quadrant 4 teams, Marquette is 5-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 31st-most victories.

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Marquette 2023-24 Best Wins

76-70 at home over Creighton (No. 21/AP Poll) on December 13

74-58 over Arkansas (No. 52) on November 25

71-67 at home over Illinois (No. 87) on November 11

64-62 on the road over Illinois State (No. 94) on December 10

73-65 over Boston College (No. 104) on November 24

Marquette Leaders

Liza Karlen: 17.2 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1.1 BLK, 55.3 FG%, 35.3 3PT% (6-for-17)

17.2 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1.1 BLK, 55.3 FG%, 35.3 3PT% (6-for-17) Jordan King: 15.9 PTS, 1.1 STL, 45.9 FG%, 42.0 3PT% (21-for-50)

15.9 PTS, 1.1 STL, 45.9 FG%, 42.0 3PT% (21-for-50) Mackenzie Hare: 15.8 PTS, 1.2 STL, 54.9 FG%, 58.8 3PT% (40-for-68)

15.8 PTS, 1.2 STL, 54.9 FG%, 58.8 3PT% (40-for-68) Frannie Hottinger: 9.5 PTS, 8.8 REB, 1.3 STL, 50.0 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (2-for-10)

9.5 PTS, 8.8 REB, 1.3 STL, 50.0 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (2-for-10) Rose Nkumu: 9.0 PTS, 1.5 STL, 57.6 FG%, 47.6 3PT% (10-for-21)

Marquette Performance Insights

The Golden Eagles have a +235 scoring differential, topping opponents by 21.4 points per game. They're putting up 82.2 points per game to rank 20th in college basketball and are giving up 60.8 per contest to rank 114th in college basketball.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.