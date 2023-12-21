Marquette vs. Bucknell December 21 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
The Bucknell Bison (2-7) will play the Marquette Golden Eagles (9-0) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at Al McGuire Center. The game is scheduled to start at 1:00 PM ET.
Marquette vs. Bucknell Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, December 21
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
Marquette Players to Watch
- Liza Karlen: 15.6 PTS, 6.9 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Mackenzie Hare: 16.2 PTS, 2.6 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Jordan King: 15.0 PTS, 3.9 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Frannie Hottinger: 9.1 PTS, 7.6 REB, 2.0 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Rose Nkumu: 9.1 PTS, 1.9 REB, 4.8 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.6 BLK
Bucknell Players to Watch
- Ashley Sofilkanich: 11.7 PTS, 5.0 REB, 0.7 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.7 BLK
- Emma Theodorsson: 9.4 PTS, 5.9 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.1 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Isabella King: 8.4 PTS, 3.4 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Caroline Dingler: 5.2 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Blake Matthews: 3.5 PTS, 2.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK
