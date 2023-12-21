The Marquette Golden Eagles (11-0) will attempt to continue an 11-game winning streak when hosting the Bucknell Bison (3-7) on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at Al McGuire Center. It airs at 1:00 PM ET on FloHoops.

Keep reading for information on how to stream this game and click here to see our score picks!

Marquette Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Where: Al McGuire Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Al McGuire Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV: FloHoops

How to Watch Other Big East Games

Marquette vs. Bucknell Scoring Comparison

The Bison put up an average of 51.9 points per game, 8.9 fewer points than the 60.8 the Golden Eagles give up to opponents.

Bucknell is 2-0 when it scores more than 60.8 points.

Marquette's record is 2-0 when it allows fewer than 51.9 points.

The Golden Eagles score 82.2 points per game, 18.5 more points than the 63.7 the Bison give up.

Marquette has an 11-0 record when scoring more than 63.7 points.

When Bucknell allows fewer than 82.2 points, it is 3-6.

The Golden Eagles are making 50.8% of their shots from the field, 10.2% higher than the Bison concede to opponents (40.6%).

Marquette Leaders

Liza Karlen: 17.2 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1.1 BLK, 55.3 FG%, 35.3 3PT% (6-for-17)

17.2 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1.1 BLK, 55.3 FG%, 35.3 3PT% (6-for-17) Jordan King: 15.9 PTS, 1.1 STL, 45.9 FG%, 42.0 3PT% (21-for-50)

15.9 PTS, 1.1 STL, 45.9 FG%, 42.0 3PT% (21-for-50) Mackenzie Hare: 15.8 PTS, 1.2 STL, 54.9 FG%, 58.8 3PT% (40-for-68)

15.8 PTS, 1.2 STL, 54.9 FG%, 58.8 3PT% (40-for-68) Frannie Hottinger: 9.5 PTS, 8.8 REB, 1.3 STL, 50.0 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (2-for-10)

9.5 PTS, 8.8 REB, 1.3 STL, 50.0 FG%, 20.0 3PT% (2-for-10) Rose Nkumu: 9.0 PTS, 1.5 STL, 57.6 FG%, 47.6 3PT% (10-for-21)

Marquette Schedule