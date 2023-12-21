Should you bet on Martin Pospisil to light the lamp when the Calgary Flames and the Anaheim Ducks go head to head on Thursday at 10:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dissect all the stats you need to consider before putting any money down.

Will Martin Pospisil score a goal against the Ducks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +440 (Bet $10 to win $44.00 if he scores a goal)

Pospisil stats and insights

Pospisil has scored in four of 20 games this season, but only one goal each time.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Ducks.

Pospisil has zero points on the power play.

Pospisil's shooting percentage is 8.9%, and he averages 2.0 shots per game.

Ducks defensive stats

The Ducks are 24th in goals allowed, conceding 105 total goals (3.4 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Ducks have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 18.3 hits and 16 blocked shots per game.

Pospisil recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/18/2023 Panthers 1 1 0 12:04 Home W 3-1 12/16/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 12:22 Home W 4-2 12/14/2023 Wild 0 0 0 13:04 Away L 3-2 SO 12/12/2023 Golden Knights 1 0 1 11:57 Away L 5-4 OT 12/11/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 5:43 Away L 6-5 12/7/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 11:04 Home W 3-2 12/2/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 8:37 Home L 4-3 11/30/2023 Stars 0 0 0 12:05 Home W 4-3 OT 11/27/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 10:27 Home W 2-1 OT 11/25/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 14:11 Away L 3-1

Flames vs. Ducks game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Thursday, December 21, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSW and ESPN+

BSW and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

