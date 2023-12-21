Should you bet on Martin Pospisil to light the lamp when the Calgary Flames and the Anaheim Ducks go head to head on Thursday at 10:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dissect all the stats you need to consider before putting any money down.

Will Martin Pospisil score a goal against the Ducks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +440 (Bet $10 to win $44.00 if he scores a goal)

Pospisil stats and insights

  • Pospisil has scored in four of 20 games this season, but only one goal each time.
  • This is his first matchup of the season versus the Ducks.
  • Pospisil has zero points on the power play.
  • Pospisil's shooting percentage is 8.9%, and he averages 2.0 shots per game.

Ducks defensive stats

  • The Ducks are 24th in goals allowed, conceding 105 total goals (3.4 per game) in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Ducks have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 18.3 hits and 16 blocked shots per game.

Pospisil recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/18/2023 Panthers 1 1 0 12:04 Home W 3-1
12/16/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 12:22 Home W 4-2
12/14/2023 Wild 0 0 0 13:04 Away L 3-2 SO
12/12/2023 Golden Knights 1 0 1 11:57 Away L 5-4 OT
12/11/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 5:43 Away L 6-5
12/7/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 11:04 Home W 3-2
12/2/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 8:37 Home L 4-3
11/30/2023 Stars 0 0 0 12:05 Home W 4-3 OT
11/27/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 10:27 Home W 2-1 OT
11/25/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 14:11 Away L 3-1

Flames vs. Ducks game info

  • Game Day: Thursday, December 21, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSW and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

