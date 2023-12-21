Will Matthew Knies Score a Goal Against the Sabres on December 21?
Can we count on Matthew Knies lighting the lamp when the Toronto Maple Leafs face off with the Buffalo Sabres at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday? To assist you with your bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.
Will Matthew Knies score a goal against the Sabres?
Odds to score a goal this game: +360 (Bet $10 to win $36.00 if he scores a goal)
Knies stats and insights
- In six of 27 games this season, Knies has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
- He has attempted zero shots in one game against the Sabres this season, but has not scored.
- He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
- He has an 18.9% shooting percentage, attempting 1.3 shots per game.
Sabres defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Sabres are conceding 113 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 29th in the league.
- So far this season, the Sabres have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 15.9 hits and 15.2 blocked shots per game.
Knies recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/19/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|16:07
|Home
|L 5-2
|12/16/2023
|Penguins
|2
|1
|1
|12:14
|Home
|W 7-0
|12/11/2023
|Islanders
|0
|0
|0
|17:05
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
|12/9/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|15:12
|Home
|W 4-0
|12/7/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|17:06
|Away
|W 4-3
|12/2/2023
|Bruins
|1
|0
|1
|16:09
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|11/30/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|14:39
|Home
|W 4-3 SO
|11/28/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|14:29
|Home
|W 2-1 SO
|11/25/2023
|Penguins
|1
|1
|0
|16:37
|Away
|L 3-2
|11/24/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|14:20
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
Maple Leafs vs. Sabres game info
- Game Day: Thursday, December 21, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: MSG-B and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
