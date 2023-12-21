Can we count on Matthew Knies lighting the lamp when the Toronto Maple Leafs face off with the Buffalo Sabres at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday? To assist you with your bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Matthew Knies score a goal against the Sabres?

Odds to score a goal this game: +360 (Bet $10 to win $36.00 if he scores a goal)

Knies stats and insights

In six of 27 games this season, Knies has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

He has attempted zero shots in one game against the Sabres this season, but has not scored.

He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

He has an 18.9% shooting percentage, attempting 1.3 shots per game.

Sabres defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Sabres are conceding 113 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 29th in the league.

So far this season, the Sabres have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 15.9 hits and 15.2 blocked shots per game.

Knies recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/19/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 16:07 Home L 5-2 12/16/2023 Penguins 2 1 1 12:14 Home W 7-0 12/11/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 17:05 Away L 4-3 OT 12/9/2023 Predators 0 0 0 15:12 Home W 4-0 12/7/2023 Senators 0 0 0 17:06 Away W 4-3 12/2/2023 Bruins 1 0 1 16:09 Home L 4-3 OT 11/30/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 14:39 Home W 4-3 SO 11/28/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 14:29 Home W 2-1 SO 11/25/2023 Penguins 1 1 0 16:37 Away L 3-2 11/24/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 14:20 Away L 4-3 OT

Maple Leafs vs. Sabres game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Thursday, December 21, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG-B and ESPN+

MSG-B and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

