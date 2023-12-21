On Thursday at 7:00 PM ET, the Buffalo Sabres go head to head against the Toronto Maple Leafs. Is Mattias Samuelsson going to score a goal in this game? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Mattias Samuelsson score a goal against the Maple Leafs?

Odds to score a goal this game: +2000 (Bet $10 to win $200.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Samuelsson stats and insights

In one of 29 games this season, Samuelsson scored -- and it was just the one goal.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Maple Leafs.

Samuelsson has zero points on the power play.

He has a 3.3% shooting percentage, attempting 1.0 shot per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Maple Leafs defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Maple Leafs are giving up 94 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 13th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Maple Leafs have shut out opponents twice while averaging 21 hits and 17.2 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Samuelsson recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/19/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 21:34 Home L 9-4 12/16/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 17:26 Away L 2-0 12/15/2023 Golden Knights 1 0 1 26:18 Away W 5-2 12/13/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 20:51 Away L 5-1 12/9/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 22:47 Home L 3-2 SO 12/7/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 25:57 Away W 3-1 12/5/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 21:42 Home L 5-3 12/3/2023 Predators 0 0 0 20:24 Home L 2-1 12/2/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 19:46 Away L 6-2 11/30/2023 Blues 0 0 0 22:25 Away L 6-4

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Sabres vs. Maple Leafs game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Thursday, December 21, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG-B and ESPN+

MSG-B and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.