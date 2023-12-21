Can we count on Max Domi finding the back of the net when the Toronto Maple Leafs face off with the Buffalo Sabres at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday? To help you with your wagers, take a look at the stats and trends below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Max Domi score a goal against the Sabres?

Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Domi stats and insights

In two of 29 games this season, Domi has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

In one game against the Sabres this season, he has taken one shot, but has not scored a goal.

He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

He has a 5.0% shooting percentage, attempting 1.4 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Sabres defensive stats

The Sabres have conceded 113 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 29th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Sabres have shut out opponents once while averaging 15.9 hits and 15.2 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Domi recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/19/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 12:18 Home L 5-2 12/16/2023 Penguins 3 1 2 12:43 Home W 7-0 12/14/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 14:11 Home L 6-5 OT 12/12/2023 Rangers 1 0 1 10:16 Away W 7-3 12/11/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 12:06 Away L 4-3 OT 12/9/2023 Predators 0 0 0 12:38 Home W 4-0 12/7/2023 Senators 1 0 1 11:50 Away W 4-3 12/2/2023 Bruins 1 1 0 12:35 Home L 4-3 OT 11/30/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 13:24 Home W 4-3 SO 11/28/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 12:40 Home W 2-1 SO

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Maple Leafs vs. Sabres game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Thursday, December 21, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG-B and ESPN+

MSG-B and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.