The Calgary Flames, Mikael Backlund included, will face the Anaheim Ducks on Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Backlund in that upcoming Flames-Ducks game are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Mikael Backlund vs. Ducks Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
TV Channel: BSW and ESPN+

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -115)

0.5 points (Over odds: -115) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +185)

Backlund Season Stats Insights

Backlund's plus-minus this season, in 18:58 per game on the ice, is +3.

Backlund has netted a goal in a game six times this year in 32 games played, including multiple goals once.

In 15 of 32 games this season, Backlund has registered a point, and in one of those games he came away with multiple points.

Backlund has an assist in nine of 32 games this year, but has not recorded two or more in a game so far.

Backlund has an implied probability of 53.5% to exceed his point total based on the odds.

Backlund has an implied probability of 35.1% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Backlund Stats vs. the Ducks

On the defensive side, the Ducks are giving up 105 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 24th in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (-22) ranks 30th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Anaheim 32 Games 4 16 Points 3 7 Goals 1 9 Assists 2

