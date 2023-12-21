Will Mikael Granlund Score a Goal Against the Coyotes on December 21?
Will Mikael Granlund score a goal when the San Jose Sharks play the Arizona Coyotes on Thursday at 10:30 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to consider before betting any props.
Will Mikael Granlund score a goal against the Coyotes?
Odds to score a goal this game: +300 (Bet $10 to win $30.00 if he scores a goal)
Granlund stats and insights
- In three of 25 games this season, Granlund has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- He has not scored versus the Coyotes this season in one game (three shots).
- Granlund has picked up seven assists on the power play.
- He takes 2.2 shots per game, and converts 5.6% of them.
Coyotes defensive stats
- On defense, the Coyotes are conceding 89 total goals (2.9 per game) which ranks 11th in the league.
- So far this season, the Coyotes have four shutouts, and they average 16.8 hits and 15.5 blocked shots per game.
Granlund recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/19/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|20:03
|Home
|L 4-1
|12/17/2023
|Avalanche
|2
|0
|2
|20:08
|Away
|L 6-2
|12/15/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|21:56
|Away
|L 1-0
|12/12/2023
|Jets
|1
|0
|1
|25:09
|Home
|W 2-1
|12/10/2023
|Golden Knights
|2
|0
|2
|21:41
|Away
|L 5-4 SO
|12/7/2023
|Red Wings
|3
|1
|2
|18:47
|Away
|W 6-5 OT
|12/5/2023
|Islanders
|2
|0
|2
|24:51
|Away
|W 5-4 OT
|12/3/2023
|Rangers
|1
|0
|1
|21:51
|Away
|L 6-5
|12/1/2023
|Devils
|3
|1
|2
|20:32
|Away
|W 6-3
|11/30/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|22:46
|Away
|L 3-0
Sharks vs. Coyotes game info
- Game Day: Thursday, December 21, 2023
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
