The San Jose Sharks, including Mikael Granlund, will be in action Thursday at 10:30 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Arizona Coyotes. If you'd like to wager on Granlund's prop bets, we've got plenty of information to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Mikael Granlund vs. Coyotes Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

ESPN+ and Hulu Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -161)

0.5 points (Over odds: -161) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +105)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Granlund Season Stats Insights

Granlund's plus-minus this season, in 20:58 per game on the ice, is -4.

Granlund has a goal in three of 25 contests this year, but no multi-goal games so far.

Granlund has a point in 12 games this year (out of 25), including multiple points seven times.

Granlund has an assist in 12 of 25 games this season, with multiple assists on six occasions.

Granlund's odds on his points over/under carry an implied probability of 61.7% that he goes over.

There is an implied probability of 48.8% of Granlund going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Granlund Stats vs. the Coyotes

The Coyotes have given up 89 goals in total (2.9 per game), which ranks 11th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team has the league's 13th-ranked goal differential (+6).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Arizona 25 Games 4 21 Points 5 3 Goals 1 18 Assists 4

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.