Should you bet on Mike Hoffman to score a goal when the San Jose Sharks and the Arizona Coyotes meet up on Thursday at 10:30 PM ET? In the piece below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before putting any money down.

Will Mike Hoffman score a goal against the Coyotes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +300

Hoffman stats and insights

In six of 31 games this season, Hoffman has scored -- including two games with multiple goals.

In one game against the Coyotes this season, he has taken zero shots, but has not scored a goal.

On the power play he has two goals, plus one assist.

Hoffman's shooting percentage is 22.9%, and he averages 1.1 shots per game.

Coyotes defensive stats

The Coyotes have given up 89 goals in total (2.9 per game), which ranks 11th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Coyotes have shut out opponents four times. They are averaging 16.8 hits and 15.5 blocked shots per game.

Hoffman recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/19/2023 Kings 0 0 0 15:50 Home L 4-1 12/17/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 13:41 Away L 6-2 12/15/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 12:22 Away L 1-0 12/12/2023 Jets 1 0 1 12:44 Home W 2-1 12/10/2023 Golden Knights 2 2 0 15:59 Away L 5-4 SO 12/7/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 9:49 Away W 6-5 OT 12/5/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 9:55 Away W 5-4 OT 12/3/2023 Rangers 1 0 1 9:39 Away L 6-5 12/1/2023 Devils 0 0 0 17:27 Away W 6-3 11/30/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 15:33 Away L 3-0

Sharks vs. Coyotes game info

Game Day: Thursday, December 21, 2023

Thursday, December 21, 2023 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

